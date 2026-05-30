Quote of the Day by Mukesh Ambani: ‘Profit or loss is not guaranteed...’  

“Profit or loss is not guaranteed. That depends on the consumer and depends on the product. That's a risk that business people take.,” Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries.

Explaining the core nature of a free-market economy, Ambani said that if customers do not perceive value in what you offer, they will take their money elsewhere. You cannot force a market to buy an unwanted or overpriced service.

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Who is Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani is a prominent Indian billionaire businessman and the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). As of April 2026, he is recognised as the richest person in Asia and India, with a net worth estimated at approximately ₹9.8 lakh crore ($110-120 billion).

Born in April 1957, he is the eldest son of the legendary industrialist Dhirubhai Ambani. He dropped out of an MBA programme at Stanford University in 1980 to return to India and assist his father in building the family business.

Under his leadership, RIL has grown into India’s largest private-sector conglomerate, with interests spanning energy, petrochemicals, retail and telecommunications.

He also owns the Mumbai Indians, one of the most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

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When was this quote said by Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani made this statement during an interview on December 1, 2017 while explaining if Reliance Jio had caused losses for incumbent telecom players, asserting that businesses must not rely on the government to guarantee profits and that consumer benefit is the ultimate test of a business's success. Ambani asserted that businesses should look to consumer satisfaction rather than regulatory safety nets to secure their margins.

What does this quote mean?

Historically, many large industries relied on government regulations or high pricing agreements to protect their profit margins. Ambani is stating that this era is over. A business cannot rely on artificial safety nets to guarantee its income. Ambani said that "the regulator's job is to first make sure that the country goes forward and then make sure that the consumer goes forward."

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He reminded his competitors that starting and running a company involves inherent financial danger. If a company loses money because a competitor offers a better, cheaper alternative, that loss is a standard business risk — not a market failure that requires government intervention.