Business Today
Rapido organises special screening of 'Jailer' for Chennai auto drivers

Over 500 auto drivers will enjoy a special screening of their Thalaivar’s film on August 12 in the Krishnaveni theatre of Chennai.

SUMMARY
  • Over 500 auto drivers will enjoy a special screening of Thalaivar’s ‘Jailer’.
  • The show is being organised at the Krishnaveni theatre of Chennai.
  • The film has made a massive Rs 52 crore box office debut.

The craze of superstar Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ has gripped the southern part of the country. Some offices of Bengaluru and Chennai even declared a holiday on the release date of Jailer. But now Rapido has gone one step further as they have organised a special screening of the film for their auto drivers in Chennai.

“The exclusive screening of Jailer stands as a gesture of Rapido's deep appreciation for its captains, showcasing the company’s commitment towards creating a positive work culture that prioritises the well-being and work-life balance of its captains,” said the statement issued by Rapido.

Over 500 auto drivers will enjoy a special screening of their Thalaivar’s film on August 12 in the Krishnaveni theatre of Chennai.

“Rapido believes that occasional breaks are essential to maintain a work-life balance. Rapido Auto takes pride in embodying the spirit of Rajinikanth, serving our Captains with the same passion and enthusiasm that makes the Superstar a legend,” Rapido’s co-founder Pavan Guntupalli said while emphasising on the role of their auto-drivers in making the company successful.

Rajinikanth has made a remarkable comeback to the silver screen after two years. According to Sacnilk, Jailer made a gross collection of Rs 52 crore on its opening.

Published on: Aug 11, 2023, 3:42 PM IST
