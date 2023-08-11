Rapido organises special screening of 'Jailer' for Chennai auto drivers

The craze of superstar Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ has gripped the southern part of the country. Some offices of Bengaluru and Chennai even declared a holiday on the release date of Jailer. But now Rapido has gone one step further as they have organised a special screening of the film for their auto drivers in Chennai.

“The exclusive screening of Jailer stands as a gesture of Rapido's deep appreciation for its captains, showcasing the company’s commitment towards creating a positive work culture that prioritises the well-being and work-life balance of its captains,” said the statement issued by Rapido.

Over 500 auto drivers will enjoy a special screening of their Thalaivar’s film on August 12 in the Krishnaveni theatre of Chennai.

“Rapido believes that occasional breaks are essential to maintain a work-life balance. Rapido Auto takes pride in embodying the spirit of Rajinikanth, serving our Captains with the same passion and enthusiasm that makes the Superstar a legend,” Rapido’s co-founder Pavan Guntupalli said while emphasising on the role of their auto-drivers in making the company successful.

Rajinikanth has made a remarkable comeback to the silver screen after two years. According to Sacnilk, Jailer made a gross collection of Rs 52 crore on its opening.