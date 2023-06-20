Rath Yatra 2023: Celebrations underway in Odisha, thousands gather on streets of Puri

With Lord Jagannath’s annual Rath Yatra commencing on Tuesday, devotees, pilgrims and various processions took over the streets and roads in Puri, Odisha.

The Odisha government made arrangements for the smooth flow of the religious event, which has seen a large congregation of pilgrims from all over the country.

In multiple videos shared by ANI, pilgrims can be seen celebrating the auspicious occasion through dance, prayers and songs.

#WATCH | A large number of devotees gather in Odisha's Puri for the #JagannathRathYatra_2023 pic.twitter.com/CzRrc3hZHI — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023

Leaders all over the country conveyed their greetings and well wishes on the occasion, and many were seen offering prayers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to convey his greetings.

“Rath Yatra greetings to everyone. As we celebrate this sacred occasion, may the divine journey of Lord Jagannath fill our lives with health, happiness and spiritual enrichment,” the PM wrote on Twitter.

Rath Yatra greetings to everyone. As we celebrate this sacred occasion, may the divine journey of Lord Jagannath fill our lives with health, happiness and spiritual enrichment. pic.twitter.com/ATvXmW3Yr0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 20, 2023

Union Home Minister Amit Shah did the same.

“Shri Jagannath Rath Yatra is a very auspicious festival of Sanatan culture, which is celebrated with great devotion by crores of devotees of the country. Best wishes to everyone on Shri Jagannath Rath Yatra. May this festival of Rath Yatra bring peace, prosperity and prosperity in everyone's life. Jai Jagannath,” Shah wrote.

श्री जगन्नाथ रथ यात्रा सनातन संस्कृति का एक अत्यंत पावन उत्सव है, जिसे देश के करोड़ों श्रद्धालु अत्यंत भक्तिभाव से मनाते हैं। सभी को श्री जगन्नाथ रथ यात्रा की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। रथ यात्रा का यह पर्व सभी के जीवन में शान्ति, समृद्धि व वैभव लाये।



जय जगन्नाथ pic.twitter.com/eXUO3NkGDD — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 20, 2023

President Droupadi Murmu offered prayers at the Jagannath Mandir in Hauz Khas, Delhi, to commemorate the sacred day. In the video shared, the President is seen standing at the centre, surrounded by priests who are chiming in on the prayers.

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu offers prayers at Jagannath Mandir in Hauz Khas, Delhi ahead of lord Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 pic.twitter.com/sebK1Fq0Gt — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023

In addition to the President, Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Dharmendra Pradhan were also seen interacting with Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati, bestowing the Swami with garlands.

#WATCH | Odisha | Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Dharmendra Pradhan meet Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati on the occasion of #JagannathRathYatra pic.twitter.com/tgc2GvPDnq — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also shared a video on Twitter addressing devotees on the auspicious day.