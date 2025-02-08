‘Repeat Gud’ founder’s 60-second pitch leaves Shark Tank India 4 judges amazed, bags Rs 50 lakh deal from Anupam Mittal   

Walking into the Shark Tank India 4 pitch with a bold vision, 23-year-old Isha Jhawar stunned the sharks with her 60-second introduction. The founder of the vegan-friendly sauce brand Repeat Gud, Isha called herself the “Chief Everything Officer” as she laid out her mission to revolutionize condiments with healthier alternatives. Confident and composed, she shared how her health struggles inspired her to create nutritious sauces that are far from the ordinary.

During the tasting session, Namita Thapar and Aman Gupta couldn’t resist teasing Veeba founder Viraj Bahl. “Aap toh iss industry ke gunde ho, yeh aap ne bataya hua hai,” Namita joked. Aman joined in, asking Viraj to confirm if he truly saw himself as the ‘don’ of sauces. Smiling, Viraj reassured Isha, “No matter what, I will help you.”

Isha, confident in her brand’s potential, declared, “Sir, we will make Repeat Gud the ‘Veeba of healthy sauces.’” She went on to share her journey, revealing how her love for sauces once led to serious health problems. “I was a student and got addicted to having roti or bread just with sauces. I fell very ill, with kidney stones, and ended up in a hospital. There were no healthy alternatives. That’s when I decided to create my own — our mayo is made from cashew milk and is completely vegan,” she explained.

When Namita questioned the high price point, Isha remained unfazed. “Veeba is not my competitor,” she said confidently, standing her ground.

In the funding round Aman Gupta pulled out over 'legal issues. Viraj, who also withdrew from the deal, provided Isha with constructive feedback on improving the marketing of her unique mayonnaise. While he felt her business was not yet ready for investment, he shared his phone number with her, encouraging her to reach out so they could resolve her minor challenges in a day. Namita Thapar also stepped away, citing the business's early stage, while Kunal Bahl echoed similar concerns but praised Isha as a "killer founder".

Her determination sparked interest, resulting in intense negotiations. Isha sought ₹50 lakh for 10% equity. Anupam Mittal countered with ₹50 lakh for 10% equity, conditional upon Isha reaching a ₹7 lakh monthly revenue run rate by March 25. If she achieved it, he would invest another ₹50 lakh for an additional 10% equity.

Initially hesitant, Isha pushed back, asking what would happen if she exceeded the target. In response, Anupam revised his offer — he would take 5-10% equity for the second tranche, depending on her performance.