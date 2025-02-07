‘Please nikaldo… meri shaadi ho rahi hai’: Jeet Adani’s request leaves Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal in splits

On a day billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani's younger son Jeet is all set to marry his fiance Diva Shah in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, a recent exchange of the soon-to-be-married with Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal has caught the internet's attention.

Days ahead of the wedding, during an interaction with Mittal on Shark Tank's 'Beyond The Tank' segment, Jeet had an unexpected but funny request -- to delete his long-forgotten profile from the matrimonial platform. The profile, says Jeet, was created as a childhood prank by his school friends.

He recalled how, back in middle school, his friends had set up a profile under his name, using unknown contact details. "I have no idea whose mail id or phone number (has been used), but it is there... yeh nikaldo, please nikaldo... meri shaadi ho rahi hai. Aapka shaadi.com pe profile hai," Jeet was seen pleading as Mittal bursts out laughing.

Despite his repeated attempts to get it taken down, the profile remained active, Jeet said. A quick-witted Mittal, in response, can be heard saying, “I’ll take down the profile, but let’s be honest here. It sounds like you made it yourself and are now blaming your friends! You were lucky to find Divaji, but you just forgot to remove the profile. And now, you’re asking me to do it on TV!”

“I’ll remove it, but only when you come on the show again,” Mittal adds.

Jeet, the director at Adani Airport Holdings, will marry Diva Jaimin Shah, the daughter of diamond merchant Jaimin Shah, who also co-owns C. Dinesh and Co. Private Limited -- a renowned diamond manufacturing firm with businesses in Mumbai and Surat.