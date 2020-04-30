Rishi Kapoor death: Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth mourn demise of legendary actor; check celebs Twitter reaction

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at 67 in Mumbai's H.N.Reliance Foundation Hospital on Thursday morning. Kapoor was suffering from cancer. The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year. In February, Kapoor was hospitalised twice due to his health issues.

Kapoor, who made his Bollywood debut in a lead role in his hit film Bobby in 1973, had a long, prolific career. Rishi Kapoor debuted as a child actor in 1970 in his father Raj Kapoor's film, Mera Naam Joker. Kapoor's last film was The Body. Kapoor was in the process of shooting for a film and announced another project with Deepika Padukone- the remake of Hollywood film 'The Intern'.

Also read: Rishi Kapoor death: Legendary actor bagged a National Award for his first film

Rishi Kapoor's death has shocked the entire Hindi film fraternity that was just grappling with the loss of another legendary actor, Irrfan Khan, who passed away on Wednesday.

Kapoor's friend, long-time collaborator and actor Amitabh Bachan was one of the first people to confirm the news. "He's GONE...! Rishi Kapoor...gone... just passed away...I am destroyed !," he said.