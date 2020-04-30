Rishi Kapoor death: Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth mourn demise of legendary actor; check celebs Twitter reaction

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at 67 in Mumbai's H.N.Reliance Foundation Hospital on Thursday morning. Kapoor was suffering from cancer. The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year. In February, Kapoor was hospitalised twice due to his health issues.
Kapoor, who made his Bollywood debut in a lead role in his hit film Bobby in 1973, had a long, prolific career. Rishi Kapoor debuted as a child actor in 1970 in his father Raj Kapoor's film, Mera Naam Joker. Kapoor's last film was The Body. Kapoor was in the process of shooting for a film and announced another project with Deepika Padukone- the remake of Hollywood film 'The Intern'.
Rishi Kapoor's death has shocked the entire Hindi film fraternity that was just grappling with the loss of another legendary actor, Irrfan Khan, who passed away on Wednesday.
Kapoor's friend, long-time collaborator and actor Amitabh Bachan was one of the first people to confirm the news. "He's GONE...! Rishi Kapoor...gone... just passed away...I am destroyed !," he said.
Rest in Peace my dear #RishiSir You will be missed sir. May God give strength to the family to get through this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/NXNWnN5DQpRajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) April 30, 2020
A vivacious spirit, an actor that defined generations with the versatility on the big screen. A deep loss to the Dharma family, RIP #RishiKapoor. pic.twitter.com/3N940y29eEDharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) April 30, 2020
We have lost one of the greats today. An amazing actor, a wonderful human being, and 100% a child of Cinema.Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) April 30, 2020
Thank you for all the joy you brought to our lives.
Thank you for being the actor and human being that you were.
You will be badly missed Rishiji.
Love.
a.
#RishiKapoor My Chintu darling has gone.. My dearest friend..my costar..my playmate. The one who used to make me laugh till I cried!Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) April 30, 2020
Now there are only tears..
No last goodbye. No funeral. No consoling embraces. Silence. Emptiness. Grief.
Heartbreaking to hear about #RishiKapoor sir. Yet another irreplaceable loss in our world of cinema... A complete entertainer and an incredibly talented actor... A true legend. My deepest condolences and strength to Ranbir and his family. May his soul rest in peace.Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 30, 2020
One can be an actor par excellence and be burdened, but, the zest for life is a secret known to precious few & fewer can carry it till the end. Always encouraged me on my approach & it meant a lot coz it came from a man who didnt mince words. Rest in peace sir #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/98qs9WoqlcRandeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) April 30, 2020
Grief-stricken by the demise of the charismatic actor Rishi Kapoor ji . A Versatile Performer... who I always admired . An actor from a legendary family entertaining us for decades gone too soon . Condolences to the entire family . RIP . #Rishikapoor pic.twitter.com/Q0EbEXADZmAllu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 30, 2020
What a dark day for Indian Cinema. What a terrible loss. U will be MISSED Rishi Sir. Ur smile, Ur charm, Ur talent & Ur happy go lucky nature will always stay in our heartsGod bless ur Soul. My heartfelt condolences to Ranbir,Neetu Maam & family. #RIP #RishiKapoor #LegendPreity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 30, 2020
A talented actor, amazingly fun person. Full of zest for life and unafraid to express his opinions. Met him several times and have the fondest fun memories. You will be missed. God bless. #RishiKapoorChetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) April 30, 2020
It seems like were in the midst of a nightmare...just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, its heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his familyAkshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 30, 2020
Been trying to write something n I cant put my mind n hands in sync. More like the heart in between is just not able to comprehend this. That laugh, that sense of humour, the honesty and even the bully he was , will be missed. No one like you #RishiKapoortaapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 30, 2020
Heartbroken ... Rest In Peace ... my dearest friend #RishiKapoorRajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 30, 2020
Rest In Peace Sir ... #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/S4RmJzg3gnJohn Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) April 30, 2020
Waking up to a news like this is gut-wrenching! A Legendary actor, loved by millions of people around the world has just left us. Your style, brilliance, your smile & joie de vivre... will be dearly missed, Rishi ji Your legacy will live on for generations to come.#RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/1D1KBlqqWBSHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) April 30, 2020
This is really sad , Rishi ji is no more!Yo Yo Honey Singh (@asliyoyo) April 30, 2020
RIP #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/apS1fv1rbh
Devastated to know Rishi Ji is no more. A great friend , A great artiste, heartthrob of millions. Carrier of a Great legacy. Feel so heartbroken at this loss. Farewell my friend #RishiKapoor. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/gBcdrIXvhOChiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 30, 2020
Noo noo rishi ji!!! You were synonymous with life itself!!My legend.. my inspiration.. my most favourite!! You truly lived life ! Will cherish my most precious moments with you.. you were so so kind n warm .apne se.#RishiKapoor .. you in my heart always.bas ya2020. Go away pic.twitter.com/CaAejejF5jDivya Dutta (@divyadutta25) April 30, 2020
