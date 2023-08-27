Rolls-Royce crash case: Haryana Police sends notice to Kuber Group director Vikas Malu for rash driving

Rolls-Royce case news: Haryana Police has issued a notice to Kuber Group director Vikas Malu for rash driving. Malu was among those who got injured in a horrific car crash involving his Rolls-Royce in Haryana’s Nuh. Police officials have said that Malu’s questioning will begin after he is discharged from the hospital. Malu is currently undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital.

The police have sent out a notice to the Kuber Group director under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt rashly and negligently) and 304 (culpable homicide).

The accident took place on August 22 when a convoy of 14 vehicles was travelling on the Delhi-Mumbai-Baroda Expressway. Soon after this, Malu’s Rolls-Royce car crashed into a petrol tanker that was taking a U-turn on the expressway on Tuesday. The tanker’s driver and his assistant lost their lives while those in the Rolls-Royce had serious injuries due to the accident.

Commenting on the incident, Nuh Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya told India Today that prima facie, the fault lies with the driver of the Rolls-Royce. The police said while the permissible speed limit on the expressway is 120 kmph, the luxury car was travelling at a speed of around 200 kmph.

"A Rolls-Royce was involved in the accident due to the driver's error. We have registered an FIR, and a comprehensive investigation is currently underway," SP Bijarniya said. He added that the authorities have obtained CCTV footage covering the entire expressway, which helped identify the 14 vehicles involved in the convoy.

The police lodged an FIR in the case on the basis of a complaint by Munil Yadav. Yadav was driving alongside the tanker. The complainant said that he is employed as a driver with a private firm.

“The tanker was driven by Ramprit and had two other passengers, Kuldeep and Gotam Kumar. Around 11.30 am, on Delhi-Mumbai highway, a vehicle driven negligently and at high speed hit the front tyre of the tanker, causing it to lose balance and overturn,” the FIR in the case said.

He added that three occupants of the tanker managed to escape the vehicle before it caught fire. Ramprit and Kuldeep were, however, declared dead at the hospital due to injuries sustained in the accident. Yadav has requested legal action against the Rolls-Royce’s driver for negligent and rash driving.

Also Read: Delhi: High-speed Rolls Royce that crashed into oil tanker leaves Kuber Group Director injured

Also Watch: Hot stocks for next week: Suzlon Energy, Tanla Platforms, Ion Exchange, Supershakti Metaliks and more

Also Read: Weather Update: IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorm in THESE states till August 31. Check details here

Also watch: 10 Health Benefits of Avocado: The Superfood That Can Help You Lose Weight, Improve Your Heart Health, and More