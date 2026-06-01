A packet of Melody toffees gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has done more than spark memes online — it has now inspired a new dessert in the heart of Delhi.

Riding the wave of the viral "Melody moment" that dominated social media, Firenze Gelateria & Caffè in Defence Colony has unveiled a limited-edition flavour called 'Modi Ji's Melody Gelato', turning a diplomatic exchange into an unexpected culinary creation.

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The popular dessert spot, known for its traditional Italian gelato inspired by Florence, announced the flavour through an Instagram post by chef Parth Gupta. "The internet is obsessed with that packet of Melody. So, we understood the assignment. Introducing Modi Ji’s Melody Gelato," he wrote.

The launch comes days after a video of PM Modi gifting a pack of Melody toffees to Meloni went viral online, triggering a flood of reactions, memes and nostalgia-filled conversations around the iconic candy. The renewed buzz even led to Melody toffees reportedly selling out on several quick-commerce platforms.

Chef Gupta also poked fun at the unusual inspiration behind the flavour. "When they brought authentic gelato to Delhi, they never expected to find themselves in the middle of international diplomacy," he wrote, adding that with India and Italy growing closer, the restaurant "had to play its part in it."

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The gelato combines sticky caramel, Indian chocolate fudge sauce and generous chunks of Melody toffee, drawing directly from the sweet's signature chocolate-caramel flavour profile.

While the internet was busy dissecting the Modi-Meloni interaction, Firenze appears to have been busy transforming it into dessert. The flavour is available for a limited period at the Defence Colony outlet.

For those still wondering, Melody remains the same chewy chocolate-and-caramel toffee that generations of Indians grew up with — only now, it has found an unlikely second life as a scoop of Italian gelato.