Business Today
Subscribe
Petrol PricesDiesel PricesBT ReelsPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRI
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
trends
After P​​​​​​​M Modi’s viral melody gift to Giorgia Meloni, Delhi cafe launches ‘Modi Ji’s Melody Gelato’

After P​​​​​​​M Modi’s viral melody gift to Giorgia Meloni, Delhi cafe launches ‘Modi Ji’s Melody Gelato’

The popular dessert spot, known for its traditional Italian gelato inspired by Florence, announced the flavour through an Instagram post by chef Parth Gupta.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jun 1, 2026 10:47 PM IST
After P​​​​​​​M Modi’s viral melody gift to Giorgia Meloni, Delhi cafe launches ‘Modi Ji’s Melody Gelato’The flavour is available for a limited period at the Defence Colony outlet.

A packet of Melody toffees gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has done more than spark memes online — it has now inspired a new dessert in the heart of Delhi.

Riding the wave of the viral "Melody moment" that dominated social media, Firenze Gelateria & Caffè in Defence Colony has unveiled a limited-edition flavour called 'Modi Ji's Melody Gelato', turning a diplomatic exchange into an unexpected culinary creation.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The popular dessert spot, known for its traditional Italian gelato inspired by Florence, announced the flavour through an Instagram post by chef Parth Gupta. "The internet is obsessed with that packet of Melody. So, we understood the assignment. Introducing Modi Ji’s Melody Gelato," he wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parth Gupta (@parthh.guptaa)

The launch comes days after a video of PM Modi gifting a pack of Melody toffees to Meloni went viral online, triggering a flood of reactions, memes and nostalgia-filled conversations around the iconic candy. The renewed buzz even led to Melody toffees reportedly selling out on several quick-commerce platforms.

Chef Gupta also poked fun at the unusual inspiration behind the flavour. "When they brought authentic gelato to Delhi, they never expected to find themselves in the middle of international diplomacy," he wrote, adding that with India and Italy growing closer, the restaurant "had to play its part in it."

Advertisement

The gelato combines sticky caramel, Indian chocolate fudge sauce and generous chunks of Melody toffee, drawing directly from the sweet's signature chocolate-caramel flavour profile.

While the internet was busy dissecting the Modi-Meloni interaction, Firenze appears to have been busy transforming it into dessert. The flavour is available for a limited period at the Defence Colony outlet.

For those still wondering, Melody remains the same chewy chocolate-and-caramel toffee that generations of Indians grew up with — only now, it has found an unlikely second life as a scoop of Italian gelato.

Published on: Jun 1, 2026 10:47 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today