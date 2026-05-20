₹750 for an icecream scoop! Anant Ambani's Vantara enters the market in style

Vantara, the wildlife rescue and rehabilitation initiative led by Anant Ambani, has now entered the premium dessert market with the launch of Vantara Creamery, an artisanal ice cream brand built around Indian flavours, nostalgia and small-batch craftsmanship.

The brand made its debut at Jio World Drive through an experiential ice cream truck that served visitors on May 9 and 10, according to a report by Curly Tales.

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The truck later returned on May 16 and 17 as part of the launch activation.

The move marks Vantara’s expansion beyond wildlife conservation and into the lifestyle and food retail space.

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17 flavours inspired by Indian tastes

Vantara Creamery launched with 17 artisanal flavours inspired by regional Indian tastes and comfort desserts.

Some of the flavours introduced by the brand include Malai Kulfi, Guava Chilli, Filter Coffee, Lemon Sorbet and Kesar Peda.

The official Instagram page of Vantara described the flavours as “Filter Coffee for the ones who go all in, Lemon Sorbet for the ones who keep it cool, Guava Chilli for the ones who spice things up, Malai Kulfi for those who keep it classic, and more.”

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As per media reports, prices at Vantara Premium Ice Creams start at ₹750 per scoop.

Made with A2 Gir cow milk

The ice creams are made using A2 Gir cow milk, which the brand says helps deliver a richer texture and creamier taste.

The use of premium dairy ingredients and regional flavour combinations appears to place Vantara Creamery in the fast-growing premium artisanal dessert category .

What is Vantara?

Vantara, the wildlife rescue and rehabilitation initiative backed by the Reliance Foundation and led by Anant Ambani, has recently entered the premium dessert business with the launch of Vantara Creamery in Mumbai. But the larger Vantara project itself has been one of India’s most talked-about wildlife initiatives in recent years.

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Located inside the Reliance Jamnagar Refinery complex in Gujarat, Vantara describes itself as a global-level animal rescue, treatment and rehabilitation centre focused on endangered, injured, abused and captive animals.

What does Vantara mean?

The word “Vantara” translates to “Star of the Forest”.

The project was officially launched in February 2024 as an umbrella initiative focused on rescue, treatment, care and rehabilitation of animals in India and abroad.

According to Vantara’s official website, the initiative operates under Reliance Foundation’s “WeCare” programme and focuses on wildlife rescue, conservation, ecosystem restoration and veterinary research.

Spread across thousands of acres

Vantara is spread across nearly 3,000 to 3,500 acres in Jamnagar district of Gujarat, making it one of the world’s largest wildlife rescue and rehabilitation facilities.

The project houses rescued animals in large naturalistic enclosures designed to replicate their native habitats. It also includes specialised veterinary hospitals, wildlife ambulances, quarantine zones, elephant care facilities and nutrition centres.

The facility is not open to the public.

How many animals are at Vantara?

Published figures around the number of animals at Vantara have varied over time.

According to Reliance Foundation and Vantara’s official communication, the initiative currently provides care to more than 1.5 lakh animals across over 2,000 species.

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The animals include elephants, lions, leopards, crocodiles, deer, reptiles, exotic birds, primates and rescued marine species. Many of them were reportedly rescued from circuses, illegal captivity, logging operations, conflict zones and abusive conditions.

Vantara also claims to run one of the world’s largest elephant rescue and rehabilitation programmes.