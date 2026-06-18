₹76 lakh from one reel, ₹25 lakh for a party: Orry reveals the price of his fame

Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has revealed how his social media fame has turned into a money-making business, sharing details about his earnings from reels, brand collaborations and paid appearances.

Speaking on the Learn by KK Create podcast hosted by Kavya Karnatac, Orry said one of his recent deals earned him ₹76 lakh for a single Instagram reel.

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“Last month I made ₹ 76 lakh on just one deal, like one reel,” he said.

Orry, who is frequently seen at Bollywood parties, celebrity gatherings and high-profile events, said his income comes from different streams, including brand partnerships and appearances at private functions.

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He said people can hire him for events such as lunches, dinners, weddings and birthday celebrations, with his appearance fees ranging between ₹15 lakh and ₹ 25 lakh.

“For ₹15 lakh to₹25 lakhs, you can buy me for lunch, you can buy me for dinner, I'll come to your wedding, I'll come to your birthday, and I'll give a speech as if we're childhood friends, I'll hang out with you and have shots with your parents, and touch everyone you want. It's an experience you can buy,” Orry said.

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Beyond just making appearances, Orry said he engages with guests, poses for pictures, interacts with people and creates the experience that has become part of his public image.

Orry has become a familiar face in Bollywood’s younger celebrity circles and is often spotted with stars including Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Nysa Devgan. He has also attended major events involving the Ambani family and international names like Rihanna.

Coming from a prominent Mumbai business family, Orry grew up around businesses linked to liquor, hotels and real estate. According to a Zoom report, his parents are Suraj Kundanlal Awatramani and Shahnaz Awatramani. His father is an entrepreneur with directorial positions in multiple companies, mainly focused on real estate and liquor distribution.

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Speaking about his popularity, Orry highlighted his signature pose and compared it with one of India’s biggest celebrities.

“Hindustan mein sirf do logon ke poses famous hai, Shah Rukh Khan and Orry (In India, only two people are famous for their poses, Shah Rukh Khan and Orry). So I really love that I've reached that status,” he said.

Despite talking about large earnings, Orry said his finances are still managed by his parents.

When asked who handles his money, he replied, “My mom and my dad!” He added that he is “never going to grow out of that.”

Orry’s journey reflects the growing influence of the creator economy, where personal branding and online visibility can translate into significant earnings.