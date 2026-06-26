When President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Padma Shri on veteran theatre artist and scientist Dr Anil Kumar Rastogi, it marked the culmination of a journey that few could have imagined, a journey that seamlessly blended scientific research with artistic expression.

"The unique thing is that I am a scientist, yet I am being honoured in the field of arts," Rastogi told ANI after receiving the honour. "It gives me great satisfaction and happiness."

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At 83, Rastogi is widely celebrated as one of India's most accomplished theatre personalities. Yet for over four decades, he also built a distinguished career at the Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI), Lucknow, where he eventually retired as Head of the Biochemistry Department and a Director-grade scientist.

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A scientist by profession, an actor by passion

Born and raised in Lucknow, he completed his higher education at Lucknow University. As a young man, he was drawn towards theatre after being introduced to stage artists and directors by his maternal uncle. His first breakthrough came in 1961 when he landed a role in the play Noor Jahan. "After that play, I got addicted to theatre," Rastogi recalled.

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A year later, in 1962, he joined CDRI as a Junior Research Fellow. Most people would have chosen between science and theatre. Rastogi chose both. Over the years, he pursued scientific research during the day and rehearsed for plays in the evenings, gradually establishing himself in two entirely different worlds. 'Science gave discipline to my art'

According to Rastogi, the two careers never conflicted. Instead, they strengthened one another. "Discipline of science goes into theatre, while the expression of theatre is present in science," he said while reflecting on his parallel journeys.

That philosophy helped him sustain an extraordinary dual career. While working as a scientist, he performed in dozens of plays across the country. After retiring in 2003, he devoted even more time to theatre. Today, his body of work includes nearly 100 plays and more than 1,000 stage performances, making him one of the most prolific theatre actors in the country.

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Turning down films for the stage

Although Rastogi appeared in over 70 films and numerous television shows, theatre remained his first love. Known to audiences for roles in films such as Ishaqzaade, Raid, Batla House and web series such as Aashram, he never allowed cinema to replace theatre. "Theatre was always my first preference," he said, revealing that he stepped away from film assignments on multiple occasions to return to the stage.

"Had no ambition, destiny got me here," he said during a felicitation event earlier this year. He added, "As I had no ambition, I never failed." The veteran actor credits much of his success to the support he received from his family, particularly his wife Sudha, who continues to help him rehearse dialogues and prepare for performances.