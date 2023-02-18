Shah Rukh Khan attends Smriti Irani's daughter's reception; Mouni Roy, Ekta Kapoor, Ravi Kisan also present

The star-studded wedding reception of Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle Irani was held on Friday in Mumbai. Shanelle got married to her beau Arjun Bhalla earlier this month. The reception was attended by several high-profile celebrities, including Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, television producer Ekta Kapoor, actress Mouni Roy and Bhojpuri film actor Ravi Kisan, among others.

Shah Rukh Khan, who is known for his charming personality and acting prowess, was among the guests who graced the occasion. The actor looked dapper in a black suit and was seen mingling with other guests. SRK was last seen in Sidharth Anand's Pathaan which is expected to cross Rs 1000 crore gross worldwide collection soon. The actor will be next seen in Jawan, an action thriller written and directed by Atlee.

Actress Mouni Roy, who played Krishna Tulsi (KT) on Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi alongside Smriti Irani wore a mint green saree to the gala event. “Congratulations Shanelle & Arjun.. wishing you both the happiest most meaningful journey ahead. Love you di @smritiiraniofficial,” Mouni captioned her post.

Meanwhile, mother-daughter duo Smriti and Shanelle wore a red and golden saree and a blue saree respectively.

Ekta Kapoor, who is known for producing some of the most popular television shows in India, also attended the wedding reception. She looked stunning in a pink saree and was seen chatting with other guests. Ekta Kapoor and Smriti Irani have been close friends for many years, and it was no surprise that she was present to share in the joy of the occasion.

Another celebrity who attended the wedding reception was Ravi Kisan, a popular Bhojpuri film actor. Kisan, who is known for his roles in several Bhojpuri films, looked dashing in a white kurta-pyjama with a turquoise jacket and was seen enjoying himself with other guests.

The wedding reception was a glamorous affair, with the venue decorated in stunning floral arrangements and twinkling lights. The guests were treated to a sumptuous feast, with a variety of delicious dishes on offer. The music was also top-notch, with several popular Bollywood songs being played throughout the evening.

The wedding reception of Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle Irani was a memorable event, with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry coming together to celebrate. Shah Rukh Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Ravi Kisan, and the other guests made the occasion even more special with their presence, and the happy couple and their families will no doubt cherish the memories of the day for years to come.