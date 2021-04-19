Shillong Teer result, April 19, Jowai Meghalaya Teer timing; 1st, 2nd round updates

The result of the first round of the Shillong Teer lottery game will be announced today at 4 pm. And the second round of the Teer lottery result will be out by 5 pm. All those who participated in this lottery can check the results at the official Meghalaya Teer website--meghalayateer.com.

Shillong Teer lottery game is quite a popular game in Meghalaya. In this lottery game, the winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot.

Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, the Shillong Teer lottery is played between Monday to Saturday at the Polo Ground in Meghalaya's capital.

How to play Shillong Teer lottery?

In this game, 50 archers are allowed to shoot not more than 30 arrows in the first round whereas, in the second round, they can shoot maximum 20 arrows. Target caught has to be between 61cm-102cm in height and 66cm-127cm in circumference. Participants are given 5 minutes to complete each round of shooting.

Shillong Lottery price

Participants can bag massive cash prizes as they can win Rs 80 for every Re 1 spent on a number in the first round. In the second round, a participant can bag Rs 60 for every Re 1 spent on a number.

When a participant predicts the numbers for both the rounds successfully, it is known as a 'forecast'. A participant bags Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 spent in case of a 'forecast'.

Shillong Teer lottery tickets

Tickets for Shillong Teer are priced between Re 1 and Rs 100. Those who want to participate in this lottery can buy the tickets from either the official Meghalaya Teer website or directly from the booking counters.

