Shillong Teer result today April 8: Timings, Jowai Teer results, first & second round updates

The result of Shillong Teer, an archery-based lottery game, will be announced on meghalayateer.com on Thursday. The first round of Shillong Teer results will be announced at 3.45 pm, and the second round of results will be announced at 4.45 pm.

The Shillong Teer lottery game is organised from Monday to Saturday at the Polo Ground in Shillong. This game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Organisation, a group of 12 archery clubs. This is a legal lottery game governed by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, 1982.

Tickets for the lottery are priced between Re 1 and Rs 100. Tickets for the first round of this lottery are sold from 09:00 am to 03:30 pm and tickets for the second round are sold till 04:30 pm.

How to play Shillong Teer lottery

As many as 50 archers are allowed to shoot 30 arrows each in the first round and 20 arrows each in the second round. The target has to be between 61cm-102cm in height and 66cm-127cm in circumference. Distance between the target and the shooter has to be not less than 15.21 meters and not more than 30.48 meters. Participants will have to complete each round of shooting within five minutes.

Shillong Teer lottery prices

Participants in this lottery get Rs 80 for every Re 1 spent on a number in the first round. In the second round, participants win Rs 60 for every Re 1 spent on a number. If a participant successfully predicts numbers for both the rounds successfully, it is known as a 'forecast'. The winner gets Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 in case of a forecast.

