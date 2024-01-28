Shoaib Malik's wife Sana Javed receives backlash after posting a picture on Instagram

Shoaib Malik, the former captain of the Pakistan cricket team, has recently been at the center of media attention due to his marriage to Pakistani actress Sana Javed. This news came on the heels of the announcement of his divorce from Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, with whom he tied the knot in 2010 and shares a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, born in 2018.

Sana shared her first solo photo on social media after her marriage on Saturday, linked to a collaboration with a clothing brand. However, Instagram users swiftly flooded the post with heavy trolling, largely referencing the ongoing situation involving Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik, and Sania Mirza.

Adding fuel to the fire, a podcast on Pakistan news channel Samaa TV alleged that Malik and Javed had been having an affair for the last three years, despite both being married at the time. The podcast claimed that Malik would only appear on shows if Javed was also invited.

"They were having an affair for the last three years and were intimately involved," a producer of the podcast said.

"Umair didn't know about this, but Sania Mirza and her family and even Malik's family came to know about it last year. Efforts were made to resolve the situation but Malik didn't listen to anyone," the producer added.

Sana Javed, known for her acclaimed performances in social dramas like "Ruswai" and "Dunk," which earned her the PISA Award for Best Actress Critics, was previously married to Umair Jaswal in 2020. However, their marriage ended in divorce just three months before she married Shoaib Malik. The wedding between Malik and Javed was a surprise event, marking Malik's third marriage and Javed's second.

The controversy surrounding the couple intensified when Malik posted a picture with Javed on Instagram, while the news of his divorce from Mirza was confirmed by her family. Amidst the ongoing chatter, Javed shared an unseen picture from her wedding with Malik, which went viral and became a hot topic on the internet.

Also Read: 'Lock them up in a room': The Nithin Kamath prank that had Zerodha staff crying