SRK's Jawan trailer receives U/A certificate, fans say it'll release in two days

The trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan has been certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a U/A certificate. This means that the film is suitable for unrestricted public exhibition but with some parental guidance for children below the age of 12.

As per the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) website, ‘Jawan’ has a runtime of 2 minutes and 15 seconds and it has also received a U/A certificate.

The trailer is expected to be released in two days, on July 10. This is according to a recent tweet by the film's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment. The tweet simply said, "Jawan trailer will be out soon."

The trailer of Jawan has been highly anticipated by fans of Shah Rukh Khan. The film is directed by Atlee, and it also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover. Jawan is scheduled to be released in theatres on September 7.

Shah Rukh Khan supporters are going all out to make it a Twitter trend. Everyone is now waiting with bated breath!

Meanwhile, in the latest development, the non-theatrical rights of Jawan and Dunki together have been sold for around Rs 450 crore to Rs 500 crore.

Jawan and Dunki have reportedly fetched record deals from satellite, digital, and music players in the market. “It’s Shah Rukh Khan v/s Shah Rukh Khan now as the top two non-theatrical deals of all time are under the name of King Khan. While the digital, satellite, and music rights of Jawan are sold for approximately Rs 250 crore, the same for Dunki is around Rs 230 crore,” Pinkvilla reported citing a source close to the development.

