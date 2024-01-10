Suchana Seth case: Bengaluru CEO smothered 4-yr-old son to death, says doctor

Suchana Seth case: CEO of The Mindful AI Lab, Suchana Seth, who has been arrested for allegedly killing her 4-year-old son in a shocking incident, is believed to have smothered him to death, as revealed by a senior doctor's postmortem report on Tuesday. The tragic event took place in a service apartment in Goa. Suchana Seth was arrested in Karnataka’s Chitradurga while she was en route from Goa to Bengaluru. The arrest was made following the directions from the Goa Police. The boy's body was discovered in a suitcase.

The young boy was reportedly smothered to death, likely with a cloth or a pillow, not hands, according to Hiriyur Taluk Hospital's administrative officer Dr Kumar Naik. The absence of rigor mortis suggests that the child died over 36 hours ago, a longer period than typically observed in India. Dr Naik also noted that there were no signs of blood loss or struggle marks on the child's body. He however did not provide an exact time of death.

Following the incident, Seth reportedly attempted suicide by slitting her left wrist. However, she later decided against it and returned to Bengaluru, carrying her son's body in a bag via a tourist cab. The information emerged from an initial police investigation.

The 39-year-old entrepreneur from West Bengal, a resident of Bengaluru, has been detained in police custody for six days by a local court in Goa. The woman is believed to have killed her son to prevent her estranged husband from meeting him, as part of the court-ordered visitation rights. The couple is currently in the process of getting a divorce.

Sources informed India Today that Suchana Seth was reportedly unhappy with the court order that permitted her estranged husband to see their son every Sunday.

“This is what she conveyed to our investigators. The motive is yet to be confirmed. We need to review the court order before making further statements,” stated Nidhin Valson, North Goa's Superintendent of Police. The police confirmed that the woman's husband was out of the country at the time of the crime. He is currently in Jakarta and has been informed about the incident.

Seth is a renowned AI ethics expert and data scientist, with a rich experience of over 12 years in guiding data science teams and expanding machine learning solutions at various startups and industry research labs. Her professional accomplishments include being listed in the 100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics List and holding patents in natural language processing. She has been a Mozilla Fellow at Data & Society, a Fellow at the Berkman Klein Centre at Harvard University, and a research fellow at the Raman Research Institute.

Her specialities include 'AI Ethics Advisory & Audits' and 'Responsible AI Strategy'. Seth is an alumnus of the University of Calcutta and has spent significant time at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society at Harvard University as a research fellow, in addition to her tenure at the Raman Research Institute (RRI).

(With PTI inputs)

