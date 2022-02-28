Tata Motors' SUV Nexon gets new top-spec trim; extends portfolio to 40 variants

Homegrown automotive brand Tata Motors, on Monday, announced the launch of a new top-spec model of its subcompact crossover Nexon to mark the rollout of its 3,00,000th production unit from its Ranjangaon facility in Pune. The new spec will be called 'XS+ HS' and will sit above the current range-topping XZ+(O) trim.

Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, “It is indeed a moment of pride to witness the rollout of the 3,00,000th Tata Nexon – a landmark product in the turnaround of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles. Being an integral part of the New Forever range, brand Nexon has successfully established its popularity in the compact SUV segment since its launch in 2017 and has become a part of many families. Adding to the popularity of the ICE variant, the Nexon EV too has created a niche for itself and has gained immense recognition from its customers. The story of building a strong and safe SUV brand started with the Nexon – being the first Global NCAP 5 star rated car in India.”

Tata Motors’ first GNCAP 5star rated car saw its 2,00,000th production unit drive out in June 2021, and crossed a further 1 lakh mark in less than 8 months. Tata Motors has also launched 3 more variants as well as a new colour option called Royale Blue. The names of the 4 new variants are – XZ+ (P), XZA+ (P), XZ+ (HS) and XZA+ (HS).

“The success of Nexon has been pivotal in proving our leadership in the SUV segment and to rejoice this momentous occasion, we have expanded our Nexon portfolio by adding four new variants in the line-up for our customers. We are confident that the Nexon will continue to help expand our customer base and bolster the growth of Tata Motors in the future,” Chandra further added.

These new variants will come with petrol as well as a diesel engine option. Prices start from Rs 10.87 lakh and go all the way to Rs 11.59 lakh for the petrol variants. Apart from the new colour option, these new trims also feature a few additional gizmos like an air purifier and ventilated front seats. Both these features were also introduced in the Kaziranga Edition of Nexon.

The new Nexon XZ+ (P) and XZA+ (P) variants would come equipped with additional features like ventilated front seats, air purifier and auto-dimming IRVM. The new XZ+ (HS) and XZA+ (HS) variants, on the other hand, get an air purifier to make the drives healthier for the occupants.

Launched in 2017, Tata Motors has constantly modernised the Nexon for safety, design, regulations, emissions and segment-defining feature additions. With the introduction of the recently launched Kaziranga Edition, the Nexon will now be available in 40 different variants including 22 petrol variants and 18 diesel versions with automatic and manual transmission options.