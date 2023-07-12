scorecardresearch
Team India’s new Jersey disappoints cricket fans, video goes viral on Twitter; check reactions here

Team India’s new Jersey disappoints cricket fans, video goes viral on Twitter; check reactions here

Team India was seen wearing a new Jersey in a photoshoot has been making rounds on the famous microblogging site, Twitter. Here’s what people had to say.

Team India was seen sporting a new jersey in a photoshoot for their 2 Match Test Series against West Indies kickstarting on July 12 Team India was seen sporting a new jersey in a photoshoot for their 2 Match Test Series against West Indies kickstarting on July 12

Team India was seen sporting a new jersey in a photoshoot for their 2 Match Test Series against West Indies kickstarting on July 12. The official Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Twitter page posted the behind the scenes of the photoshoot on Tuesday.  The jersey designed by Adidas features Dream 11, their sponsor in big bold red colors. 

“Lights(sic)
Camera(sic) 
Action(sic) 
A sneak peek of #TeamIndia's headshots session as they get ready for some gripping red-ball cricket (sic)
#WIvIND”, the Tweet read. 

Videos and pictures of the players doing photoshoots in the newly-made jersey have gone viral with numerous views and likes at the time of writing this article. 

Following the initial sightings of the new jersey online, numerous discussions have arisen across various social media platforms. In contrast to the World Test Championship final, the jersey has faced considerable criticism from internet users. Fans have expressed their dissatisfaction, highlighting that the prominent red logo of the sponsors (Dream11) has significantly distracted from the overall appearance of the jersey. They have been particularly vocal in their criticism of the authorities for opting for a bold red font for the sponsors.

Here’s what Twitter has to say: 

One user commenting about the absence of the team India logo wrote: “Where is our identity name INDIA?????” . 

Another questioning Adidas design wrote: “That dream 11 looks bad on it Why adidas why ?”. 

Showing their distaste about BCCI’s decision one wrote: “Sponsorship is important but not at the cost of “INDIA”; @BCCI has enough money and say to avoid stupid sponsor’s logo at the front! #IndianCricket”. 

Another user making fun of the jersey wrote: “Westindies vs Team dream 11”  

However, this was a misconception because the jersey used in WTC final was specifically designated for ICC tournaments. However, the newly unveiled jersey is intended for bilateral series such as the upcoming one against West Indies. In these matches, the primary sponsor logos will be given more prominence on the jersey.
 

Published on: Jul 12, 2023, 6:28 PM IST
