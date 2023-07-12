Team India’s new Jersey disappoints cricket fans, video goes viral on Twitter; check reactions here

Team India was seen sporting a new jersey in a photoshoot for their 2 Match Test Series against West Indies kickstarting on July 12. The official Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Twitter page posted the behind the scenes of the photoshoot on Tuesday. The jersey designed by Adidas features Dream 11, their sponsor in big bold red colors.

Videos and pictures of the players doing photoshoots in the newly-made jersey have gone viral with numerous views and likes at the time of writing this article.

Following the initial sightings of the new jersey online, numerous discussions have arisen across various social media platforms. In contrast to the World Test Championship final, the jersey has faced considerable criticism from internet users. Fans have expressed their dissatisfaction, highlighting that the prominent red logo of the sponsors (Dream11) has significantly distracted from the overall appearance of the jersey. They have been particularly vocal in their criticism of the authorities for opting for a bold red font for the sponsors.

Here’s what Twitter has to say:

However, this was a misconception because the jersey used in WTC final was specifically designated for ICC tournaments. However, the newly unveiled jersey is intended for bilateral series such as the upcoming one against West Indies. In these matches, the primary sponsor logos will be given more prominence on the jersey.

