‘Paisa bachega’: Bengaluru man’s hilarious ₹25k/month flat tour sparks rent crisis debate

A Bengaluru man’s Instagram video, showcasing his shockingly tiny ₹25,000-per-month flat, has left social media buzzing. In a dramatic demonstration, he stands in the middle of the room, effortlessly touching both walls with his arms spread wide.

To emphasize the cramped space, the man humorously lies down, covering the entire floor, joking, "Samaan nahi le paaoge, toh paisa bachega, kyunki rakhoge kahan?" (You won’t be able to buy stuff, so you’ll save money—because where will you keep it?). The so-called "balcony" is barely more than a narrow strip of concrete, wide enough for just one person to stand.

The video has gone viral, sparking debates on Bengaluru’s skyrocketing cost of living and overpriced rental properties. Social media reactions have been a mix of shock and amusement. One user quipped, "Isse bada toh mera toilet hai!" (My toilet is bigger than this), capturing the collective disbelief. Another commented, "Ye toh shuru hote hi khatam ho gaya" (It’s over as soon as it starts), while someone cheekily added, "Bhai balcony mein hi room hai, tum samjhe nahi" (The room *is* the balcony, you didn’t realize).

As the discussion grew, netizens from Mumbai chimed in, pointing out the situation is just as bad in their city. One remarked, "Come to Mumbai," while others warned, "Pune bhi thoda din baad yahi ban jayega" (Pune will become like this soon).

The video has reignited conversations about Bengaluru’s housing crisis, where many tenants find themselves squeezed into tiny spaces for exorbitant prices. The issue has prompted widespread frustration, with viewers questioning how such a steep rent can be justified for such a small flat.