Tesla Cybertuck receives 2 lakh orders within 4 days of launch

Elon Musk, in his recent tweet, hinted that Telsa Cybertruck has received 2 lakh orders within 4 days of its launch. Musk, in an earlier tweet, also emphasised that Tesla has achieved the feat without any paid advertisement or endorsement.

The overwhelming response comes despite Cybertruck's disastrous launch event. The armoured glass window of the vehicle had shattered when Tesla's chief designer Franz von Holzhausen threw a metallic ball to showcase the window's resistance.

Tesla CEO Musk posted a tweet with the figure 200K indicating the number of pre-orders for the Cybertruck.