'The contract is not employee-friendly': Candidate rejects ₹72 LPA job offer; here's why

A viral social media post about a professional rejecting a ₹72 lakh per annum (LPA) job offer has ignited conversations around India’s evolving workplace culture, with many arguing that compensation alone is no longer enough to attract top talent.

The debate began after an AI engineer, Ragini Pandey, shared a post on X claiming that her friend had turned down a ₹72 LPA offer despite the significant pay package. The reasons, according to the post, included a mandatory five-day work-from-office (WFO) policy, the absence of a formal leave structure, and no relocation assistance.

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A screenshot shared alongside the post showed the candidate informing a recruiter that the contract was “not employee-friendly.” The message stated that after considering the cost of living in the new city, the lack of relocation support, no leave policy, and a salary increase of only around 25% compared to the current package, the offer failed to justify the transition.

“The contract feels heavily tilted in favour of the organisation rather than being balanced for both sides,” the candidate reportedly wrote.

My friend just rejected a 72 LPA offer.



Reasons:

• 5 days strict WFO

• No leave policy

• Zero relocation support



What shocked me the most? He had zero sense of loss.



It’s fascinating that people like these exist who are willing to let so much money go because of work life… pic.twitter.com/GtSOLEi4S3 — Ragini Pandey (@pandeyragini24) May 31, 2026

User reactions to the post

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The post quickly gained traction, drawing strong reactions. Many users praised the decision, arguing that workplace flexibility, mental well-being, and family time have become critical factors in career decisions, particularly among mid-career professionals.

One user said, “It sounds like he is saying, 'You are not paying me enough to forego work-life balance. ' The person is not arguing for just employee-friendly policies, right? Relocation support, 'just 25% hike, joining bonus are all money related.”

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Another user said, “I have a very simple method of deciding whether an opportunity is worth it or not:

1. Attractive Pay Increase

2. Work Life Balance

3. Learning Opportunities

If any of the above 2 are met, I consider, otherwise I don’t”

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Third user said, “Work life balance is absolutely necessary otherwise u will end up with potent disease like diabetic,high BP,, anxiety, depression,the money u have earned will be lost in treatment and whole life will become a joke”