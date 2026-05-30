'Moving back would destroy my savings': Bengaluru software engineer's rant amid mandatory return-to-office sparks debate

The return-to-office debate is once again making waves across India’s tech industry after a Bengaluru-based software engineer’s Reddit post went viral, highlighting concerns over mandatory five-day office attendance and the rising cost of living in the country’s technology capital.

A major concern highlighted in the post was Bengaluru’s rising cost of living. "I lived in Bengaluru before COVID, so I already know the reality: terrible traffic, expensive rent, long commutes, high living costs, and almost no personal time left after work. Moving back with family would destroy most of my savings despite the salary."

Advertisement

DO CHECKOUT | 'No one can help each other': Family of six with three mortgages scrambles after simultaneous layoffs

The developer, who said he has over a decade of experience in the IT sector, revealed that his company recently informed employees that they must return to the office full-time by the end of the year. The announcement, he said, came after several years of successful remote work during and after the COVID-19 pandemic and productivity was never an issue while working remotely.

"Over the years, I built a great WFH setup and genuinely preferred this life. No wasting hours in traffic, no forced office presence, no pointless cafeteria discussions or fake socializing. I don’t need to sit beside coworkers to do my job properly," the engineer wrote.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS | Former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand gifts ₹550 crore properties to UP university. Who is he?

Read the full post here

MUST READ: ₹1 lakh rent for 3BHK! Bengaluru's apartment price leaves young professionals shocked

The post quickly gained traction, drawing hundreds of comments from fellow professionals. "You have until December to find a new job. Your employer is also hoping for the same. Thats why they asked for 5 days WFO," a user said.

Another user wrote, "That's the niche technique to get rid off the workforce. They want you to quit in the name of resisting to WFO mandate of 5 days office."

Advertisement

A third user said, "I live in constant fear that someday this will happen to me and I'll have to move back to Bangalore. I hated living there."