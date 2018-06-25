This MLA slept at crematorium to drive away construction workers' fears of 'ghost'

How many times do we see elected politicians go out of the way for the welfare of common man? Nimmala Rama Naidu, the first-time elected MLA from Telugu Desam Party in Andhra Pradesh, has become an overnight hero for his unique approach to persuade villagers to renovate a crematorium, which was in shambles as its workers and villagers believed that any alteration with the building could anger 'ghosts' inside it.

It took Nimmala Rama Naidu -- now being called the 'ghost-busting' MLA -- three consecutive nights to convince that there are no ghosts around in and outside the building. He slept on a folding cot under the open sky in a mosquito-infested crematorium in his Palakole town, West Godavari.

Naidu's attempt to modernise the crematorium with facilities like washrooms and a park had hit a roadblock because labourers were afraid of paranormal activity. However, his 'ghost-busting' endeavour - which included dining at the crematorium - prodded several labourers to return to the facility the next day.

After his first night out at the crematorium, the MLA was greeted by around 50 workers but he insisted that he would spend some more nights to break the superstitions of every villager. Reports suggest after his second night on Sunday, over 70 villagers came to meet him and supported his initiative. After his third night, the MLA was greeted by several village women who assured that they no more fear 'ghosts', and that he could carry out the construction work at the building.

The MLA's efforts earned him praise from Pinarayi Vijayan, the Chief Minister of neighbouring state of Kerala. Mighty impressed, Vijayan called him a crusader against superstition. "TDP MLA Nimmala Rama Naidu deserves praise for spending a night at a crematorium where workers had refused to enter after dark to do modernisation work out of fear of 'spirits'. Rama Naidu is a crusader against superstition. He has decided to spend more nights at this crematorium in Palakole of West Godavari district to instil confidence among workers who are afraid of ghosts."

TDP MLA Nimmala Rama Naidu deserves praise for spending a night at a crematorium where workers had refused to enter after dark to do modernisation work out of fear of 'spirits' pic.twitter.com/NLvP2yzNnw - Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) June 24, 2018

Stressing that Vijayan's fight is against superstition, Vijayan added: "Rama Naidu's efforts are therefore not a local affair. It should attract national attention because he is a fight against frivolous rituals and rampant superstition."