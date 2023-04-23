This uninhabited Scottish island is up for sale for Rs 1.5 crore! See details

Barlocco, a small uninhabited island off the south of Scotland's coast, is on sale for $190,000 (around Rs 1.5 crore), according to a report by CNN. The island, which covers an area of 25 acres, has a flood pond that supplies water to livestock and wildlife during winter months.

The island can be reached on foot, by tractor or by quadbike. It has a pebble beach where a boat can be beached or anchored.

"There's still a very romantic sentiment attached to owning your very own Scottish private island, where you can escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and enjoy some peace and tranquillity in the most beautiful scenery around," Aaron Edgar of Galbraith Group, who is handling the sale of the island, said in a statement, as per the outlet.

The closest town is around six miles away and from the town, it takes an hour by road to reach the nearest train station, Dumfries. London and Edinburgh are more than 350 and 100 miles away, respectively.

There are no current or historic planning consents or applications relating to the Island, the Galbraith Group website stated. "Any planning opportunities should be investigated by the buyer directly with the local planning authority," it added.

The island is situated in a Site of Special Scientific Interest, an area in the UK defined as of particular interest due to the rare species of fauna or flora it contains. It is a haven for all types of wildlife, including great black-backed gulls, and rare plants such as rock sea lavender and fragrant orchid, as per the report.

There are no services or natural water supplies except the flood pond.

The agency anticipates great interest in this island. "We have witnessed strong demand from domestic and international parties for entire private islands having handled the sale of several in Scotland," Edgar added.

