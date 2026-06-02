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52-litre bill for a 45-litre tank: Kanpur man exposes petrol pump scam, probe ordered

52-litre bill for a 45-litre tank: Kanpur man exposes petrol pump scam, probe ordered

A Kanpur car owner challenged a petrol pump after being billed for 52 litres in a 45-litre tank. The complaint has triggered an official probe into possible dispenser rigging and wider fraud

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jun 2, 2026 11:54 AM IST
52-litre bill for a 45-litre tank: Kanpur man exposes petrol pump scam, probe orderedKanpur fuel shocker: 45-litre tank, 52-litre bill and a probe into pump meters
SUMMARY
  • Charan Singh refuelled soon after taking delivery of his new Volkswagen Virtus
  • Attendants paused after about 41 litres, saying large fills happen in instalments
  • The final bill showed a quantity exceeding the car's stated fuel capacity

A man from Kanpur has filed a fraud complaint against a local petrol pump after he was billed for 52 litres of fuel in a car with a maximum tank capacity of 45 litres. The district administration has since ordered a probe into the station's dispensing units. Charan Singh had just taken delivery of a brand-new Volkswagen Virtus. His first stop was a petrol pump in Kanpur to fill the tank. What he got instead was a bill that defied the laws of physics.

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52 litres in a 45-litre tank

Singh pulled in with the fuel indicator near empty and asked attendants to top up the tank to capacity. The filling began, paused at around 41 litres, and when Singh questioned the stop, the staff told him that large volumes had to be dispensed in two instalments. The process resumed and ended with a bill showing 52 litres of petrol.

Singh immediately challenged the reading, pointing out that the tank's maximum capacity was 45 litres. The numbers simply did not add up.

Proof from the manufacturer

Rather than accept vague explanations from pump staff, Singh called in a representative from Volkswagen directly to the spot. The company official confirmed on record that the vehicle's tank could not hold more than 45 litres under any circumstances.

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Faced with technical proof, the petrol pump management offered no credible response.

A scam, not a glitch

Singh has since filed a formal complaint, alleging not a malfunction but an organised fraud, one he believes operates with the involvement of local weights and measures officials. The district administration has ordered an immediate investigation into the station's dispensing units to check for potential rigging.

For Singh, a routine first fill-up became something else entirely, a paper trail, a probe, and a question about how many others paid for fuel their tanks could never have held.

Published on: Jun 2, 2026 11:53 AM IST
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