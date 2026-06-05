Trump says he would be 'honoured' to meet Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei amid ongoing talks

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would be willing to meet Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, if ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran move forward, signalling a possible diplomatic opening amid efforts to secure a broader agreement with Iran.

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Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said he would be “honoured” to meet Khamenei if progress is made in the talks. “Will be honoured to meet the Supreme Leader,” Trump said, adding that such a meeting could take place if the negotiations “work out.”

Trump:



I don't want to meet with the Ayatollah, but if I did meet him, I would be honored to meet him.



I would be respectful. pic.twitter.com/kxVOpetzxn — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 4, 2026

Trump said, “I don’t want to meet, but if I did meet, I’d be honoured to meet him,” Trump said. “But if we make a deal, it’s possible that I would meet him. I’d be OK with that.”

Trump added that he would approach any meeting with respect, saying Khamenei was “probably a professional” with “a very good reputation in some circles”.

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“Some people say bad, but a lot of people say bad about me. It’s totally false, of course,” Trump remarked.

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US-Iran talks

The remarks come as the United States and Iran continue discussions over Tehran’s nuclear programme and regional security issues. Trump restated that any agreement must ensure that Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon and stressed that reopening the Strait of Hormuz remains a key American objective.

“We’re going to win,” Trump told reporters when asked about the negotiations, expressing confidence that the talks would eventually produce a favourable outcome for Washington. He also said the United States could act against Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium if necessary, underlining his administration’s hardline position on nuclear issues.

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Trump’s comments follow weeks of negotiations between US and Iranian officials. The US president has repeatedly claimed that the two sides are moving closer to an agreement, although Iranian officials have maintained that significant differences remain and that no final deal has been reached.