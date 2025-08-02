‘Trumpian logic’: Chellaney slams US over oil sanctions spin, says Russia isn’t under Iran-style embargo

Strategic affairs expert Brahma Chellaney has criticised what he calls the “sloppy ignorance or deliberate spin” by US policymakers and commentators over the distinction between sanctions on Iranian and Russian oil.

In a strongly worded post on X (formerly Twitter), Chellaney highlighted what he sees as inconsistencies in Washington’s approach to oil-related sanctions and the geopolitical pressure it places on India.

“The US has sanctions on Iranian oil exports, which China has long flouted with impunity,” Chellaney wrote. “On Russian oil, by contrast, there’s the G7 price cap, a ban on US imports, and now Trump’s threat of ‘secondary tariffs’ — but no direct, Iran-style export embargo.”

Chellaney pointed to recent statements by US Senator Marco Rubio and former hedge fund manager Scott Bessent, who referred to Russian oil as “sanctioned.” He dismissed their claims as either “sloppy ignorance” or a deliberate attempt to blur the differences between the two regimes.

“The key distinction is stark: America’s Iran sanctions are designed to halt all oil exports, whereas the G7 measure merely seeks to limit the price of Russian exports and trim Moscow’s revenue,” he explained. “Pretending otherwise... is spin to justify weaponisation of tariffs.”

Turning to India’s role in the energy trade, Chellaney accused US President Donald Trump of hypocrisy. “Trump is turning up the heat on India to ditch Russian oil in favor of American crude,” he noted. “Yet, in a twist of Trumpian logic, his 25% tariff on Indian goods conveniently spares Indian exports of refined fuels like diesel and jet fuel to the US — even though these very fuels are increasingly made from Russian crude.”

“So apparently, Russian oil is toxic — unless it's been run through an Indian refinery and pumped into American planes,” Chellaney quipped.

The remarks come amid intensifying debate in Washington over how to respond to continued global purchases of Russian oil, and renewed calls by some US politicians to apply stricter measures — potentially affecting key trade partners like India.