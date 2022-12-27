Tunisha Sharma death case: Sheezan Khan’s sisters issue statement; other developments

The last rites of actress Tunisha Sharma, who died by suicide on December 24, will take place on Tuesday, around 4 pm, confirmed her uncle Pawan Sharma. On Monday, he said that there was some documentation and paperwork left, after which her remains were to be handed over to the family. Meanwhile, her co-star, Sheezan Mohammed Khan, has been taken into custody till December 28. Tunisha’s mother blamed Sheezan for abetment of suicide.

The actress died on the sets of her show, ‘Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul’.

The FIR, accessed by India Today, revealed that Sheezan Khan and Tunisha Sharma were in a relationship and had broken up 15 days before she died by suicide.

Here’s what you should know about the Tunisha Sharma death case:

1. According to an India Today source, Tunisha Sharma had lunch with her ex-boyfriend and co-star Sheezan Khan just before she died by suicide. The team of ‘Ali Baba’ usually has lunch together and that day was no different.

2. Tunisha’s mother Vanita Sharma claimed that she was being used by Sheezan, who had also cheated on her. Vanita said that Sheezan promised to get married to Tunisha despite being involved with another woman.

Tunisha Sharma's last rites

3. Tunisha Sharma’s uncle said that the actress and Sheezan were close to each other since the beginning of the show. He also said that 10 days prior to her death, Tunisha was admitted to the hospital following an anxiety attack. He said that Tunisha told him and her mother that she was “wronged and cheated”.

4. The actress’ friend Rayya Labib has claimed that Tunisha was depressed because Sheezan was cheating on her. Labib said that Sheezan was dating several women at the same time. She claimed that the woman who he was dating broke up with him four months ago after she came to know about Tunisha. "The woman is undergoing psychiatric treatment for depression and does not want to talk about it,” Labib said about the woman.

5. Sheezan’s sisters Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naazz, who are both television actresses issued a statement saying that both the families are victims. They also said that they have full faith in the police and that they should be allowed to carry on the investigation. They said that death is painful and that families affected should be allowed the space to mourn. “Also, please do not take our silence for weakness; We will speak soon when the time is right. But for now, allow and respect our privacy (sic),” they said in the statement.

6. Tunisha Sharma had, in an interview to Times of India last year, said that she battled depression sometime in 2018. She said she lost her cousin sister and grandmother around the same time and was emotionally broken, which is when she was diagnosed with anxiety and depression. “I remember when I just started medication, I had turned into a zombie. I hated going to work. Then later, social media also began to affect me; I replaced an actor in a show and started getting comments full of hatred. All of this took a toll on me,” she said.

7. Meanwhile, Sheezan had said in the interrogation that he had rescued Tunisha after she attempted suicide a few days before her death.

8. The actor, who is currently in police custody, told the police that he was stressed following the Shraddha Walkar and Aaftab Poonawala case, and decided to break up with Tunisha Sharma. He also cited his religion and age as a reason to end the relationship.

Also read: Tunisha Sharma had breakup with Sheezan Khan 15 days ago: Police

Also read: 'Shraddha Walkar murder case stressed me,' Sheezan Khan tells cops about break up with Tunisha Sharma

Also read: 'Sheezan Khan cheated, shouldn't be spared,' says Tunisha Sharma's mother

