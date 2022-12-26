'Sheezan Khan cheated, shouldn't be spared,' says Tunisha Sharma's mother

TV actress Tunisha Sharma was "cheated and used" by her co-star Sheezan Khan, according to her mother Vanita Sharma. This comes after the 20-year-old was discovered dead on the set of a show she was filming.



Following a complaint from Tunisha's mother, Khan was detained yesterday on suspicion of aiding suicide. The two actors, who were dating, broke up 15 days ago, claims the First Information Report (FIR). It's being suspected that this saddened Tunisha and drove her over the edge.



In a video message, Vanita, Tunisha Sharma's mother Vanita, claimed that Sheezan promised to marry the 20-year-old actor but then dumped her.



“Sheezan cheated Tunisha, he was involved with some other girl but despite that, he was with Tunisha. Sheezan should not be spared, he should be punished,” Vanita Sharma, Tunisha Sharma's mother said.

“Sheezan first came into a relationship with her, made promises of marriage and then betrayed her. Sheezan used my daughter for 3-4 months,” she further added.

The TV actor allegedly committed suicide while on set in Vasai, near Mumbai. She was filming for the TV show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul,' which also starred Khan. Tunisha was discovered hanging inside a restroom and was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.



Tunisha Sharma began her acting career in 2013 with a role in Bharat Ka Veer Putra Maharana Pratap. She has appeared in Bollywood films Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, and Kahaani 2 in addition to several TV shows.



The death of the young actor has given rise to claims of 'love jihad,' but police say there is no evidence of this at this time. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chandrakant Jadhav said, "The investigation is underway. Accused Sheezan's and the victim's phones have been seized. There is no angle of any other affair, blackmailing or "Love Jihad", as of now."

