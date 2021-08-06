Twitter removes blue tick from MS Dhoni's account

Microblogging and social networking platform Twitter has removed the blue tick badge from the account of former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. This has created a major buzz online, leaving fans disappointed.

Twitter did not reveal the reason for removing the blue tick badge from Dhoni's account. However, it could be because the Indian cricketer has not been active on the platform for months.

Dhoni's last tweet was posted on January 8, 2021, where he shared a video of his farming venture. His tweets have also been far fewer since 2018. He even shared news of his retirement only on Instagram and not on Twitter.

Blue ticks are displayed on verified accounts on Twitter. The platform requires users to log in to the account in six months to be considered eligible for verification. It also mentions that to receive the blue badge, the person's account must be authentic, notable and active among many other requirements.

The legendary skipper and wicketkeeper-batsman has a large fan following, with 8.2 million followers on Twitter, over 26 million on Facebook and 34.5 million on Instagram as of today.

Having retired from international cricket on August 15 last year, Dhoni now only plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He will be seen playing on the ground when IPL resumes in UAE in September.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the remaining matches of IPL, with a total of 31 matches to be played in the duration of 27 days.

IPL 2021 will resume on September 19 with Mumbai Indians playing against Chennai Super Kings. The final match will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on October 8.

Also Read: IPL 2021: CSK captain MS Dhoni fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate

Also Read: IPL 2021: MS Dhoni unveils new CSK jersey with camouflage design as tribute to Indian Army