Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi tests Uber Shuttle in Bengaluru

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi commenced his India visit on February 22, starting with a meeting with Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani in Bengaluru. During a fireside chat, Khosrowshahi discussed the challenges Uber faces in the Indian market, describing it as one of the most demanding.

“India is one of the toughest markets out there; they are so demanding and do not pay for anything. If we can succeed here, we can succeed anywhere else,” he told the Infosys co-founder.

He later experienced the Uber Shuttle service in Bengaluru along with the Uber India team. Khosrowshahi shared his experience on the microblogging platform X, praising the team behind the service.

“Excited to check out the Uber Shuttle bus at our Bangalore office along with the hugely talented team behind it. Cars, bikes, autos and buses - Uber in India is a one-stop mobility hub,” wrote Khosrowshahi.

Excited to check out the @Uber Shuttle bus 🚌 at our Bangalore office along with the hugely talented team behind it. Cars, bikes, autos and buses - Uber in India is a one-stop mobility hub.

Uber Shuttle, launched in 2021, is an air-conditioned bus service operating on fixed routes, providing a comfortable commuting option. It is currently available in select cities including Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.

Uber also plans to expand its services through a partnership with the government-backed Open Network For Digital Commerce (ONDC), potentially enabling intercity bus and metro rail ticket bookings.

The potential partnership aims to expand Uber's user base, enhance competition with local competitors, and contribute to increased usage of public transportation in the densely populated nation.

