Ultimate FIRE plan: Meta techie earing Rs 3 crore lives in 1BHK, has no car, no TV

At just 24 years old, Raymond Zeng has achieved what many consider the ultimate financial milestone. As a software engineer at Meta in the San Francisco Bay Area, Zeng earns an enviable $306,500 — roughly Rs 2.93 crore — a year.

Yet, step into his one-bedroom apartment, and you might think he was still a struggling student. There is no couch, no television, and no car parked outside. His living room doubles as his workspace and hobby area. To friends, the lifestyle is "Spartan." To Zeng, it is a calculated blueprint for early freedom.

Advertisement

In the hyper-competitive Silicon Valley tech bubble, high salaries frequently fuel lifestyle inflation. Zeng is actively choosing a different path, ruthlessly optimising his cash flow to buy back his time.

“I think a big part of personal finance is choosing where to spend money and where not to,” Zeng told Business Insider. “Right now, I'd rather prioritise investing, travel, and hobbies over filling my apartment with things I don't use very much or experiences that don't lead me to a fulfilling life.”

Zeng’s regular monthly income averages between $7,000 and $8,000 (Rs 6.7 lakh to Rs 7.6 lakh), excluding bonuses and stock options. After taxes and retirement deductions, his take-home pay is about $4,000 (Rs 3.83 lakh). Because he refuses to spend on items he does not value, his monthly savings swing from $5,000 (Rs 4.8 lakh) to a staggering $20,000 (Rs 19.2 lakh).

Advertisement

Every aspect of Zeng’s life is run through a filter of efficiency. He pays $2,600 (Rs 2.5 lakh) a month for rent — a bargain in the Bay Area, where apartments closer to work command up to $3,700 (Rs 3.54 lakh). His apartment sits next to a transit station, putting supermarkets and cafes within walking distance and eliminating the need for a car.

“I live pretty minimally by design," Zeng explained. "My living room doubles as both my workspace and hobby area, and instead of owning a TV, I just use my computer since I rarely watch television. I also don't host people often, so I've never felt much pressure to furnish the apartment beyond the basics.”

Inspired by the FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) movement, Zeng aims to retire by age 30. However, he is not about deprivation. He allocates $400-500 monthly for travel, using credit card sign-up rewards and a $1,000 annual fee structure to slash flight costs.

Advertisement

His main discretionary spending goes toward the "furry" community, where members adopt anthropomorphic personas. Zeng funds character designs, custom art, and convention visits with friends in VR environments, calling it a vital outlet for self-expression away from his corporate job.

“One of the biggest ideas I've taken from the FIRE community is to build the life you want and then save for it," Zeng concluded. "However, I'm flexible — if my circumstances change, then so will my retirement plans.”