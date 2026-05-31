'Unruly Indians' abroad? Harsh Goenka says our civic sense needs an upgrade

As India’s global footprint grows and more citizens travel abroad than ever before, a renewed debate over civic behaviour and public etiquette has emerged after RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka shared a personal experience from Switzerland that he says still resonates today.

In a post on X (formally twitter), Goenka recalled seeing a Swiss hotel display a list of special instructions specifically addressed to Indian guests. The industrialist said he was "appalled" when he first encountered the notice, which he believes reflected concerns about traveller behaviour that continue to surface years later.

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A Swiss hotel once displayed a list of special rules exclusively for Indian guests which I personally saw and was appalled.



Today, videos of garba in restaurants, loud conversations in airports, and turning aircraft cabins into picnic spots keep doing the rounds. Even in Davos,… pic.twitter.com/ccljdLmDfk — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) May 31, 2026

The photograph shared by Goenka showed a notice from a hotel in Gstaad, Switzerland, titled "Dear guests from India." The guidelines urged guests not to carry food away from the breakfast buffet, use only the cutlery provided, maintain silence in hallways and balconies, and adhere to restaurant policies on sharing meals and additional seating.

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While the notice itself sparked discussion, Goenka used the example to highlight what he sees as a broader issue of civic conduct among a section of Indian travellers.

"Today, videos of garba in restaurants, loud conversations in airports, and turning aircraft cabins into picnic spots keep doing the rounds," he wrote, referring to a series of viral social media clips that have recently fuelled conversations about public behaviour abroad.

In recent months, videos showing tourists dancing inside restaurants, passengers creating disturbances during flights, and groups disregarding local norms in foreign destinations have frequently gone viral online. Such incidents often trigger polarised reactions, with some users expressing embarrassment while others argue that isolated episodes are unfairly used to stereotype an entire nationality.

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Goenka also recounted an incident from the World Economic Forum gathering in Davos, claiming that an Indian businessman once played Punjabi music at such high volume in a club that it could be heard across the town.

"Even in Davos, an Indian businessman blasted Punjabi music in a club so the whole town could hear it, calling it 'soft power' but to everyone's annoyance," he wrote.

Drawing a contrast with Japan, a country often praised for its emphasis on public discipline and courtesy, Goenka suggested that India's ambitions on the world stage must be accompanied by stronger civic awareness.

"Japan earned global admiration through their courtesy and civic sense. If India wants to be a true global superpower, the world should remember Indians for its excellence, consideration and respect for others," he said.