Vijay Sethupathi, Simran join Regal Jewellers as brand ambassadors

Actors Vijay Sethupathi and Simran have been named the brand ambassadors of Regal Jewellers as the jewellery manufacturer and wholesaler announced its entry into the Tamil Nadu market. The company is set to open its first showroom in Chennai's T. Nagar on July 31, marking the beginning of its expansion plans in the state.

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Alongside the launch, Regal Jewellers has unveiled its Tamil Nadu campaign, "Indha Maatram... Adhu Nalladhu Dhaane?", featuring the two stars. The campaign highlights the company's manufacturer-direct retail model, which aims to offer customers HUID 916 hallmarked jewellery at wholesale prices with greater transparency.

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Announcing the expansion, Vibin Shivdas, Managing Director and CEO of Regal Jewellers, said the company wants to transform the jewellery-buying experience by enabling customers to purchase directly from the manufacturer, according to Moneycontrol.

"Regal Jewellers is coming to Tamil Nadu to change customers' perception of purchasing gold jewellery. Buying directly from a manufacturer and wholesaler is a meaningful change for customers, and that belief is reflected in our campaign," Shivdas said, adding that Chennai and Puducherry are only the beginning of the brand's long-term growth strategy in the region.

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Vijay Sethupathi said trust is the foundation of every jewellery purchase. "Jewellery is deeply connected to our traditions and emotions, and trust plays the biggest role. Regal Jewellers' commitment to transparency and its manufacturer-direct approach brings genuine value to customers," he said.

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Simran also welcomed the association, saying customers deserve confidence in every purchase. She praised the brand's focus on quality craftsmanship, transparent pricing and customer value.

As part of its expansion, Regal Jewellers plans to generate over 2,000 employment opportunities across retail, customer service, logistics and support functions. The company also aims to open nearly 10 showrooms across Tamil Nadu in the coming years, strengthening its footprint in one of India's largest jewellery markets.