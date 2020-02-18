Virat Kohli becomes first Indian to reach 50 million followers on Instagram

Indian cricket captain and skipper Virat Kohli is the first Indian to garner 50 million followers on Instagram. Kohli has so far made 930 posts on his Instagram handle. The Indian Test captain has a great social media presence and his posts garner millions of likes and shares.

Virat Kohli is followed by popular celebs such as Neena Gupta, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Ayushmann Khurana and Neha Dhupia.

Kohli's Instagram gives his followers a glimpse of his life outside the cricket field. He frequently posts photos with the Indian cricket team. Actor Anushka Sharma, Kohli's wife, also makes frequent appearances in his posts.

With 49.9 million followers, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a close second on Instagram, whereas Deepika Padukone is on the third spot with 44.1 million followers. In 2019, Kohli surpassed former Indian captain Mahindra Singh Dhoni to become the most successful Indian Test captain in terms of matches won.

Virat Kohli is at the 11th place in terms of earnings through paid Instagram promotions. Kohli earns approximately Rs 8.3 crore through paid or sponsored content on Instagram, according to a Dainik Bhaskar report.

