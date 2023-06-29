WATCH: Bengaluru auto driver breaks down for earning just Rs 40 in 5 hours, video goes viral 

A video of an auto driver from India’s Silicon Valley Bengaluru breaking down over earning merely Rs 40 in a span of five hours has gone viral on Twitter. The driver can be seen saying in Kannada that the free bus rides for women provided by the Congress-led Karnataka government are responsible for his meagre earnings.

The undated video clip was shared by a user on Twitter named Xavier. The user wrote: “A Bengaluru auto driver in tears after collecting just Rs 40/- from 8 am to 1 pm. This is the result of free bus rides given by the new Congress government in Karnataka. Pushing people into poverty”.

A Bengaluru auto driver in tears after collecting just Rs 40/- from 8 am to 1 pm. This is the result of free bus rides given by the new Cong govt in Karnataka.

Pushing people into poverty. pic.twitter.com/2RZEjA9pw8 — Zavier (@ZavierIndia) June 25, 2023

The video has been viewed around 130,000 times at the time of writing this story and has garnered numerous likes and retweets so far. Social media users were divided on this post.

While some users were sympathetic towards the auto driver, others said auto rickshaw drivers in Bengaluru often refused to cooperate with passengers. They further said that these drivers were always looking for opportunities to fleece the passengers.

A user wrote: “This is a thoughtless initiative by Congress to give free bus fare to women, also it gives racist thought that men and women are not equal, but imagine rickshaws, and other modes of transport going under crises. Free bus rides do not run the state, give jobs/opportunities instead”.

This is thought less initiative by @INCKarnataka to give free bus fare to women, also it gives racist thought that men and women are not equal, but imagine rickshaws, and other modes of transport going under crisis. Free bus rides do not run the state, give jobs/opportunity 4 new — So Good (@sansar131999) June 28, 2023

Another user said: “Excellent! Most of them used to fleece customers like anything. Though there are a few honest ones, feel bad for them”.

Excellent! Most of them used to fleece customers like anything. Though there are a few honest ones. Feel bad for them. — Madhavi (@ItsAMad3World) June 25, 2023

A user said: “They deserve this. Many of the Bengaluru auto drivers are scammers. I was new to Bangalore and first time, I am going to Bangalore airport. One auto guy said he will drop me from railway station to airport in just Rs 500 while I was booking a cab for around Rs 750”.

They deserve this. Many of the Bengaluru auto drivers are scammers. I was new to Bangalore anf first time I am going to bangalore airport. One auto guy said he will drop me from railway station to airport in just RS.500 while i was booking cab for around Rs.750. After going 5-6km — DINESH (@kbdinesh_28) June 28, 2023

Here are some other reactions on the Bengaluru auto driver’s rant

This is a huge concern. Women who can afford auto rickshaws being allowed free bus-rides disrupts the economic balance of the state.

Stability can only come back after a large chunk of autorickshaws go out of the streets and their drivers find alternate avenues of earning.… June 26, 2023

True that freebies have consequences. But the ₹40 waala incident being a direct consequence of the RTC ride freebie seems a little stretched. — Vamsidhar Atyam (@atvamc) June 29, 2023

I feel they deserve it. Recently a auto driver was asking me ₹200 from church street to Chalukya hotel. Auto drivers have become so greedy especially in Bangalore. — the_cool_1 (@the_cool_1_) June 26, 2023

U blame him because he is weak and helpless.have u protested the landlords who charge rent equal to salary and take one year advance and don't return immediately.they r not greedy only the poor auto driver is?.all such persons mend ur ways. — Sri nivas (@Sriniva34559874) June 29, 2023

These auto drivers used to fleece passengers and demand unreasonable amount for a small distance.

Refused to take passengers as per their whims. Were always rude.

Karma.



Note: i oppose free bus ride or for that matter anything free — S S Singh.🇮🇳 (@Singh2639) June 26, 2023

Also Read: 'Media should ask questions to Prasoon Joshi’: ‘72 Hoorain’ producer Ashoke Pandit gets angry at censor board for not certifying trailer

Also Watch: Eid Ul-Adha: AI images of WWE Stars John Cena, Nikki Bella, Roman Reigns and political leaders US former Presidents Donald Trump, Barack Obama, former Pakistan PM Imran Khan celebrating Eid

Also Read: Bollywood needs a good second half to revive fortunes