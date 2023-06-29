WATCH: Bengaluru auto driver breaks down for earning just Rs 40 in 5 hours, video goes viral 

A video of an auto driver from India’s Silicon Valley Bengaluru breaking down over earning merely Rs 40 in a span of five hours has gone viral on Twitter. The driver can be seen saying in Kannada that the free bus rides for women provided by the Congress-led Karnataka government are responsible for his meagre earnings.
The undated video clip was shared by a user on Twitter named Xavier. The user wrote: “A Bengaluru auto driver in tears after collecting just Rs 40/- from 8 am to 1 pm. This is the result of free bus rides given by the new Congress government in Karnataka. Pushing people into poverty”.
The video has been viewed around 130,000 times at the time of writing this story and has garnered numerous likes and retweets so far. Social media users were divided on this post.
While some users were sympathetic towards the auto driver, others said auto rickshaw drivers in Bengaluru often refused to cooperate with passengers. They further said that these drivers were always looking for opportunities to fleece the passengers.
A user wrote: “This is a thoughtless initiative by Congress to give free bus fare to women, also it gives racist thought that men and women are not equal, but imagine rickshaws, and other modes of transport going under crises. Free bus rides do not run the state, give jobs/opportunities instead”.
Another user said: “Excellent! Most of them used to fleece customers like anything. Though there are a few honest ones, feel bad for them”.
A user said: “They deserve this. Many of the Bengaluru auto drivers are scammers. I was new to Bangalore and first time, I am going to Bangalore airport. One auto guy said he will drop me from railway station to airport in just Rs 500 while I was booking a cab for around Rs 750”.
Here are some other reactions on the Bengaluru auto driver’s rant
