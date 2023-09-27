Watch: EMU train derails, climbs platform at Mathura railway station

On Tuesday night, an electric multiple unit (EMU) train coming from Shakur Basti derailed and climbed the platform at Mathura Junction. However, no casualties have been reported in the incident.

Mathura Station director SK Srivastava told news agency ANI that all the passengers had already deboarded the train and the cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

"This train comes from Shakur Basti. The train arrived at 10:49 pm. All passengers had deboarded the train. Suddenly the train climbed the platform. We are investigating the cause of this incident," he said.

He further added that few trains on the upline were affected.

In a similar case, the coach of a local train derailed near the Dum Dum Junction railway station in Kolkata, thereby disrupting services. No one was injured as the coach of the train, which was on the way from Kalyani to Majerhat, derailed on line 5 as it was leaving the station, PTI reported citing officials.

The incident happened on September 16 at around 9.50 am, and services were restored by 11.30 am, Eastern Railway spokesperson Kaushik Mitra told the news agency.

The derailment caused a delay in train services, officials said.

