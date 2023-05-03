Watch: Shah Rukh Khan refuses to take selfie with fan, pushes him away; video goes viral

If you are a big Shah Rukh Khan, you know that apart from being admired for the kind of work he has done in the industry, King Khan is also famous for being a gentleman. However, in a recent viral video of King Khan, he can be seen pushing a fan away as he tried to approach him for a selfie.

In the shared video, Khan can be seen walking out of the Mumbai airport along with his manager, Pooja Dadlani. His personal bodyguard seemed missing in the video, but a group of security personnel surrounded the actor. Shah Rukh Khan can be seen wearing an all-black outfit, and as he takes an exit from the airport, a fan approaches him with his phone held out and tired to take a selfie with the star. Next, Shah Rukh Khan was seen blocking the fan from doing so and pushing his phone away with his arm.

Further in the video, paparazzi can be seen calling out to him repeatedly and shouting, “Shah Rukh bhai!” and “Khan sahab,” but Shah Rukh seemed in no mood to listen to them and give pictures; he kept walking towards his white car, sat and left the airport.

People got really upset with SRK's behaviour and shared their take online. One internet user wrote, “Celebrity hai bhagwan nahin.”

“Log sir p kyu chadhate h inko...kya krna selfie ka ... selfie leni h to kisi army wale k sath ya sports person k sath ya jo deserving ho uske sath lo ... y kya krre desh k lie???” wrote another one.

While this user commented in his support and wrote, “Sorry but everyone judging him and calling him rude - how would you feel if someone is constantly clicking you, most times without even asking you? It's basic manners to ask, and if they oblige, then click the picture.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release, ‘Pathaan’ broke some of the biggest box office records in recent memory. This Yash Raj Films production also had Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in important roles.

