Monsoon update 2023: IMD issues red, orange alerts for these states till July 13

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued red and orange alerts for several states as excessive rains lashed India. The weather office issued a red alert for Uttarakhand and advised state administration to prepare for heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall on July 11. Similar weather conditions are also likely to prevail in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim and sub-Himalayan West Bengal on July 11-12.

IMD scientist Naresh Kumar told ANI: "A red alert has been issued for Uttarakhand. Apart from that heavy rainfall is expected in northwest UP. Significant rain has subsided in Himachal and light to moderate rain is likely to occur in Delhi/NCR".

The weather body also issued orange alert for Uttarakhand and western Uttar Pradesh for July 12. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to lash these regions. The weather office has also issued a heavy to very heavy rain alert for Bihar from July 11-13. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on July 11-12.

The weather office has also predicted light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Konkan and Goa during the next five days and over Uttar Pradesh for the next two days in its recent forecast.

Watch: Burger King introduces ‘real cheeseburger’ in Thailand with jaw-dropping amount of cheese; here's how customers reacted

Watch: Bengaluru double murder: Joker Felix, TikTok star, kills MD Phanindra Subramanya, CEO Vinu Kumar of start-up Aeronics Media with sword

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also very likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Bihar during the next three days. Isolated heavy rainfall is also very likely to prevail over Odisha and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on July 11, July 14, and July 15 and Jharkhand during July 12-14.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over isolated parts of west Madhya Pradesh on July 12-13. “Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over coastal Karnataka, Telangana, and Kerala during the next four days; coastal Andhra Pradesh on 11th and 12th July, Tamil Nadu on 11th and south interior Karnataka on 13th and 14th July,” the Met Department forecast read.

Heavy to very heavy downpour can lead to localised flooding and landslides, as per the Met department. People have also been advised to avoid areas prone to waterlogging and stay away from vulnerable structures like kutccha houses.

Watch: US military strongest in the world, check where India and Pakistan stand. Also, find out the country with the weakest military

Watch: CSK skipper MS Dhoni comments on Deepak Chahar at Dhoni Entertainment's ‘Let’s Get Married’ audio launch; New look of 'Thala' after 42nd birthday

Watch: Google Doodle celebrates India’s street food pani puri or gol gappa with unique game; know its relation to Mahabharat's Kunti, Draupadi

Watch:Amogh Lila Das: Engineer-turned Monk banned by International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon) for remarks on Swami Vivekananda

Watch: India vs West Indies 1st Test: Rohit Sharma-led India to face Kraigg Brathwaite-led West Indies; India vs WI key players, Playing XI, live streaming details, venue, head-to-head records

Watch: Delta Corp share price plunges 20%; Nazara Tech, Zensar Tech shares also tumble; what's dragging online gaming stocks, and what should investors do?

Also Read: Rising vegetable prices unlikely to impact June retail inflation print

Also Watch: ICC World Cup 2023: Ticket prices for India vs South Africa, WC semi-final matches at Eden Gardens; details for India vs Pakistan match tickets to be out soon

Also Read: Made by Tata iPhones: Tata Group close to finalising Wistron deal to become 1st Indian brand to make iPhones

Watch: As Foxconn scraps chip JV with Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta, here's a timeline of the JV and its undoing

Watch: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre to host TOILETPAPER’s largest immersive exhibition yet; Check out the pictures, dates and more

Watch: Indra Nooyi, Jayshree Ullal, Neerja Sethi, Neha Narkhede: Indian American female business leaders on America’s Richest Self-Made Women List along with Rihanna, Oprah Winfrey and others

Watch: Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds’ return, Hugh Jackman’s comic-accurate Wolverine suit, Jennifer Garner back as Elektra; check movie cast, release date and more

Watch: From mimicking Elizabeth Taylor and Marilyn Monroe to embracing diversity: Here’s a look at Barbie’s evolution over the years as Margot Robbie’s Barbie releases in theatres on July 21