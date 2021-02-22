'What it means to be truly powerful': Anand Mahindra's Monday motivation is a 91-year-old teacher

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra took to his Twitter today to impart some Monday motivation. He shared an inspirational video of a 91-year-old woman who teaches children with special needs.

Mahindra shared the video with the caption, "A desire to serve & be useful. Courage to follow that conviction. The capacity to reinvent herself. The ability to look only for the silver lining. And a quiet & joyful acceptance of what she has received from life."

He added, "So this is what it means to be truly powerful. #MondayMotivaton"In the BBC news video that Mahindra shared, 91-year-old Lakshmi is seen narrating her story of how she started working when she was 67, after her husband's death. Lakshmi who works at a special needs school in Bangalore started working at an age when most people retire but her zest and will to work beats many younger people.

Lakshmi said in the video that she wanted to be a doctor and tend to the sick, however, the restrictions on girls during those times barred her from pursuing her goals. She also said that she loves the independence girls are getting nowadays.

Replying to Anand's tweet Sriram Vishwanathan, a Twitter user wrote, "Anand this is my aunt (Mother's sister) Glad you find her story inspiring !"

Mahindra reverted to Vishwanathan's tweet and said, "What a privilege to be her nephew! And your mother must be a remarkable person as well...@1sriram"



