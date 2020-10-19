scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

What will you buy from this '100% genuine fake shop'? Check out Anand Mahindra's mind game tweet

Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra, known for his engaging Twitter posts, found a perfect mind-game for Sunday

Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra (File photo) Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra (File photo)

Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra, known for his engaging Twitter posts, found a perfect mind-game for Sunday. Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to post a picture of a shop board, which stated, "100% genuine fake shop".

He asked his followers, "If you were responsible for merchandising in this store, what exactly would you be putting on its shelves??". Take a look:


The tweet has garnered more than 10,000 'likes' and several hilarious comments. One Twitter user shared a YouTube link which explains what the shop is all about, in detail.

Founder and MD of Label Kiss wrote, "Chinese products".

Business tycoon Harsh goenka tweeted saying, "Rs 2,000 notes available here".

Twitter users flooded the comment section with hilarious answers to Mahindra's question.

Also read: FIR against Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel for allegedly 'creating communal divide'

Also read: 'I stand and applaud': Anand Mahindra on rickshaw driver's son who's first Indian to join UK's National Ballet School

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos