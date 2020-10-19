What will you buy from this '100% genuine fake shop'? Check out Anand Mahindra's mind game tweet

Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra, known for his engaging Twitter posts, found a perfect mind-game for Sunday. Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to post a picture of a shop board, which stated, "100% genuine fake shop".

He asked his followers, "If you were responsible for merchandising in this store, what exactly would you be putting on its shelves??". Take a look:



I think I just found the perfect mind-game for a Sunday. If you were responsible for merchandising in this store, what exactly would you be putting on its shelves?? pic.twitter.com/UZv7TR5Kzy anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 18, 2020 The tweet has garnered more than 10,000 'likes' and several hilarious comments. One Twitter user shared a YouTube link which explains what the shop is all about, in detail. Here's a video of this exact shop in Indonesiahttps://t.co/SVQYL8xaDj Ajay Maurya (@ajayrmaurya) October 18, 2020 Founder and MD of Label Kiss wrote, "Chinese products". Chinese products ! Archana Vijaya (@archanavijaya) October 18, 2020 Business tycoon Harsh goenka tweeted saying, "Rs 2,000 notes available here". Rs 2000 notes available here Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 18, 2020 Twitter users flooded the comment section with hilarious answers to Mahindra's question. Adhidaas, Reebook, Nikee, Pooma, ColorMinus, Van Hussain, Allen Choly, Indian Train, Loose Philips merchandise will be best fit in 100% genuine fake store. Shobhit Mittal (@shobhit_mt) October 18, 2020 I would have been Keeping Development and current political scenario on shelves Mustafa Inamdar (@mustafa_m_i) October 19, 2020 Android phones trying to copy Apple be like! iVinitbhavi (@vinitbhavi) October 18, 2020

