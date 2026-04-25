Why Pokémon cards are catching attention of criminals: The dark side of the boom

They were once tucked inside lunch boxes and traded in school playgrounds. Today, a single Pokémon card can sell for $16.5 million, and that kind of money has attracted a very different kind of attention.

What began as a nostalgia-fuelled collector's hobby has quietly transformed into a global asset class, complete with record-breaking auctions, surging valuations, and a rising wave of crime that is now drawing in regulators, police forces, and communities alike.

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The record that changed everything

In April 2025, YouTuber, wrestler, and boxer Logan Paul auctioned an ultra-rare Pikachu Illustrator Pokémon card at Goldin Auctions for a record-shattering $16.5 million, the highest price ever paid for any trading card at auction, confirmed by Guinness World Records adjudicator Sarah Casson.

Paul had originally purchased the card in 2021 for $5.275 million, itself a Guinness World Record at the time. Designed by Atsuko Nishida for a 1998 contest, only a few dozen are believed to exist, and Paul's copy is the only one with a perfect quality rating of 10.

That sale sent a signal to the wider market: Pokémon cards were no longer just collectables. They were investments.

A market in full bloom

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The numbers back it up. According to a report by Strategic Market Research, the global trading card market was valued at $15.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit $23.5 billion by 2030. Part of the demand is driven by nostalgia, millennial and Gen Z buyers who grew up with the cards are returning to the hobby with significantly greater spending power.

At conventions like one held in Singapore earlier this year, collectors routinely gather to trade rare cards fetching tens of thousands of dollars, according to Bloomberg. One Singapore-based collector recounted how a Pikachu Charizard X card he acquired in June 2025 for 14,000 Singapore dollars ($11k approx)) had already doubled in value to around 30,000 Singapore dollars ($23.5k approx).

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The crime wave hits

As valuations have soared, so has criminal interest, and the consequences have been felt from Singapore to the English countryside.

In the UK, a series of smash-and-grab robberies has swept through Pokémon card shops in recent weeks, hitting stores in Rugby, Bristol, Bournemouth, Peterborough, Nottingham, Trowbridge, Gloucester, and Warrington, according to BBC.

Chris Grundy, owner of Celestial Collectables in Warrington, described the moment thieves struck his shop. "They pulled up outside the shop in a transit van, they moved the cameras up with brushes and knocked the glass panel through. Then, in pretty much four minutes, they ransacked the whole shop," he said. Around £60,000 worth of stock was taken, including graded cards, single cards, and sealed foil packs, ranging from £40 to £300.

The scam epidemic

Physical robberies are only part of the story. Online fraud has emerged as an equally significant threat. In Singapore alone, more than 600 e-commerce scams linked to Pokémon cards have been reported since late 2025, with losses of at least 1.1 million Singapore dollars, according to Bloomberg. In the United States, scammers attempted to defraud trading card collectors of more than $2 million.

Nations are now looking to tighten regulations around trading card and blind box sales in response.