No direct US-Iran talks this time? Here's what we know so far

Iran said on Friday that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had arrived in Islamabad on an official visit and would meet Pakistani high-level officials, as Pakistan continued its mediation efforts linked to the conflict in the region. Tehran also said no meeting was planned between Iran and the United States, and that its observations would be conveyed to Pakistan.

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Araghchi arrived in Islamabad with a senior delegation, signalling renewed diplomatic activity around stalled negotiations involving Iran and the US, with Pakistan emerging as a key intermediary. He previously confirmed a multi-leg diplomatic tour covering Islamabad, Muscat and Moscow.

Pakistani officials said efforts were underway to facilitate a second round of dialogue, but a top Iranian official said there would be no direct US-Iran talks during this visit.

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In an X post, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said: "We arrive in Islamabad, Pakistan, for an official visit. FM Araghchi will be meeting with Pakistani high-level officials in concert with their ongoing mediation & good offices for ending the American-imposed war of aggression and the restitution of peace in our region. No meeting is planned to take place between Iran and the US Iran's observations would be conveyed to Pakistan."

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Iran said the visit to Islamabad would involve meetings with Pakistani high-level officials as part of Pakistan's ongoing mediation and good offices. The statement repeated that there was no plan for a meeting between Iran and the US and that Tehran's observations would instead be passed on to Pakistan, placing Islamabad at the centre of the current exchanges outlined by Iran.

Officials said Araghchi was expected to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Asim Munir during the visit. Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also posted pictures on X showing him receiving the Iranian delegation along with Field Marshal Munir and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

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Pakistani officials said Islamabad had been working behind the scenes in recent weeks to bring both sides back to the negotiating table, with its role as a mediator gaining traction. The background details also said the United States was preparing diplomatic outreach, with special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner expected in Islamabad for discussions.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said talks would be conducted directly but facilitated by Pakistan, and added that Vice President JD Vance would remain engaged from Washington alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the national security team.

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Iran was preparing to make an offer aimed at meeting US demands as peace talks were expected to resume in Pakistan, saying, "They’re making an offer, and we’ll have to see," in a phone interview with Reuters.

Trump said any potential agreement had to include Iran giving up its enriched uranium and ensuring free movement of oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. Earlier negotiations had stalled over issues linked to the strait, with Iran tying any future engagement with Washington to developments related to the maritime situation in the region.

The background details said the United States had yet to find a way to reopen the strait, shipping traffic had fallen sharply, and Tehran had not officially confirmed a second round of talks even as parallel diplomatic activity continued.