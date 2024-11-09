scorecardresearch
Woman faces snake during Chhath Puja, Internet says 'Jai Chhathi Maiya'

Woman faces snake during Chhath Puja, Internet says 'Jai Chhathi Maiya'

The video, captured during the Chhath Puja rituals, shows the woman standing in the river, offering prayers to the Sun God. Suddenly, a snake appears near her feet. Instead of panicking, the woman remains calm and continues with her prayers.

The video, captured during the Chhath Puja rituals, shows the woman standing in the river, offering prayers to the Sun God.

A video that has gone viral on social media shows a woman performing Chhath Puja, a Hindu festival celebrated primarily in Bihar and Jharkhand, encountering an unexpected visitor - a snake. The video has left netizens amazed and has garnered immense praise for the woman's courage and devotion.

The video, captured during the Chhath Puja rituals, shows the woman standing in the river, offering prayers to the Sun God. Suddenly, a snake appears near her feet. Instead of panicking, the woman remains calm and continues with her prayers. The snake, seemingly uninterested in the woman, slithers away.

The video has been widely shared and has received numerous comments, with many people praising the woman's courage and her deep faith. Many have even attributed her calm demeanor to the blessings of Chhathi Maiya, the deity worshipped during the festival.

In the comments section, one user wrote, "So many things are beyond our understanding. Pranam." Another said, "Jai Chhathi Maiya." A third commented, "Dada Pranam, May Mata Chhathi's divine blessings always be with us, bringing peace to the world and goodwill among people." Yet another shared, "Jai Mata di."

Chhath Puja is a rigorous festival that requires devotees to fast for 36 hours and offer prayers to the Sun God at dawn and dusk. The festival is celebrated with great fervor and devotion, and it is not uncommon for devotees to face challenges and obstacles during the rituals.

Published on: Nov 09, 2024, 6:07 PM IST
