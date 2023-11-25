Yellow alert issued for Mumbai, Chennai and more cities as IMD issues thunderstorm warning

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted rain in Mumbai from the 25th of November (Saturday) to the 27th of November (Monday). A yellow alert has been issued by the weather monitoring agency for coastal areas of Gujarat and Maharashtra. Additionally, rainfall has been predicted in south Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh until next week. Thane, Palghar, and Raigad are under a yellow alert between Saturday and Sunday.

IMD attributes this unseasonal rainfall to the development of low pressure in the Bay of Bengal.

"Due to the formation of low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, thunderstorm activities are likely to begin at isolated places of south Maharashtra from tomorrow. A yellow alert has been issued for November 26-28 across Maharashtra," stated Sunil Kamble, Head of IMD Mumbai, to PTI.

The issuance of IMD's yellow alert coincides with unusual rainfall in November in southern states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Due to heavy rainfall, all schools in Chennai have announced a holiday on Saturday (25th November). According to the Regional Meteorological Centre Chennai, the city has experienced significant rainfall per millimetre in the last 1-2 hours. IMD has issued a thunderstorm warning for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next three hours.

The weather department anticipates rain and snowfall at isolated spots in Himachal Pradesh from November 26. From November 26 to 30, there's a likelihood of light to moderate rainfall in a few places in the mid-hills and light rainfall and snowfall at isolated spots in the higher hills of Himachal. This is due to an upcoming fresh Western Disturbance that's expected to impact Northwest India starting November 26, as per the local meteorological station.

Additionally, another weak Western Disturbance might affect the Western Himalayan Region from November 30.