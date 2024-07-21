'Yes, I live in a slum, but now I'm not ashamed': Delhi tea seller’s daughter cracks CA exam

scorecardresearch
A touching video capturing a tea seller’s tears of joy after his daughter cleared her chartered accountancy exam is going viral. Amita Prajapati, from Delhi, shared this heartfelt moment online, accompanied by a poignant note of her decade-long journey to success.

In a detailed LinkedIn post, Amita recounted her struggles and her father’s unwavering support. "It took 10 years. Every day, with dreams in my eyes, I would ask myself if this was just a dream or if it would ever come true. Today, July 11, 2024, it became a reality. Yes, dreams do come true," she wrote.

Amita shared the harsh reality of her upbringing in a slum and the societal pressures her father faced. “They used to say you can’t afford to educate her so much by selling tea. Save money and build a house instead. How long will you keep living on the streets with grown-up daughters? Anyway, one day they will leave as they are someone else’s wealth, and you will have nothing left. Yes, I live in a slum, but now I am not ashamed,” she added.

She concluded her post with a tribute to her parents’ faith in her. “Whatever I am today is because of my Papa and Mummy who believed in me so much and never thought that one day I would leave them but instead thought that I would educate my daughters.”

The viral video, showing Amita hugging her father in an emotional embrace, touched many, serving as a powerful testament to perseverance and boundless support of family.

Published on: Jul 21, 2024, 12:44 PM IST
