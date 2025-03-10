'You dodged a bullet': Netizens tell jobseeker rejected for switching jobs every 3 years

A jobseeker recently said in a social media post that he was rejected in the hiring manager round since they switched his company every 3 years. The user noted in the post that the hiring manager, who worked in the company for over 2 decades, expected everyone else to stay with an organisation for the same amount of time.

"I explained in my first company, after three years, the work became monotonous, and I didn't see any career growth, so I left," the user wrote in a post on Reddit. The jobseeker further said they worked in their second company for 2.8 years but had to leave because the company began laying off employees.

"In my current company, the work is not aligned with my career aspirations, so I requested a transfer to an internal project that better matches my skills." They even mentioned they were told that they need to stay in the same project for 2.5 years so they are eligible for an internal switch.

Despite these explanations, the hiring manager was far from convinced. "The HM became upset because he had worked at one company for 20 years and expected everyone to stay with an organization for a similarly long period."

The user further mentioned that the hiring manager took an issue with their answer to where they see their career in 3-4 years. "I mentioned that I aspire to become an Architect to understand projects end-to-end, but he questioned why I wasn’t more customer-focused."

Netizens, however, empathised with the jobseeker's ordeal, saying much better things await them.

"You dodged a bullet, you will get a better role," a user wrote.

"That's a really odd reason to get rejected. I am still just a student but I would hope a company tries to retain people for long instead of hoping the employee stays longer by themselves," a second user noted.

"Trust me! He does not have a budget or a position to fill urgently so he's finding reasons to reject. Since many companies are having silent layoffs currently they just want to casually conduct interviews to keep running job boards. Your tenures are perfectly normal," a third user said.

"Do you think that HM is unaware of employee attrition, market standards, inflation, etc.? He either thinks package is too high or thinks he can hire freshers/less experienced people for the job. IMO, 3 years comes under very good period and HM either lacks real world experience/delusional if he thinks otherwise," another user commented.

"Aaj kal to hiring managers ko bas bahane chahiye reject karne ka," yet another user said.