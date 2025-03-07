Techie on why 90% job seekers never get hired: 'Most recruiters can smell mass application from a mile away'

A Kerala-based techie recently shared his insights on why most job seekers fail to get offers and secure employment. The techie, identified as Abhishek Nair from Kerala, revealed his insights from a conversation with a recruiter friend.

"Recently, over a casual chai meet, one such recruiter friend -- who manages hiring for a lean travel tech startup -- shared the 6 biggest reasons why most job seekers never get hired. With the current job market in defensive mode, even top talent is struggling to get hired," Nair wrote on X.

But what are these mistakes due to which almost 90 per cent job seekers are unable to secure any offers? Firstly, the lack of practical experience when it's much easier to build websites and projects.

I've been studying recruitment processes and how to hack them for a few years now — first to land my own job and later to help Code Samaaj bootcamp participants secure jobs.



— Abhishek Nair (@abhisheknaironx) March 4, 2025

"You don't need to build the next Facebook or Twitter -- but a calculator app won't cut it either. Build decent projects that push your limits while showcasing your skills at the same time!"

Nair further said that applying blindly to every second listing on LinkedIn is another blunder that job seekers make, often out of desperation. "Most recruiters can smell a mass application from a mile away."

His word of advice: Job seekers should apply to lesser jobs and customise their resume and cover letter to show that they are genuinely interested in the company and the job role they are applying for.

Nair further highlighted that a lack of personal brand has adversely impacted job seekers.

"If your only presence online is a private Instagram account and a LinkedIn profile with 12 connections — you're invisible to recruiters. The easiest way to stand out is to show your work publicly."

He said that even if one is a beginner, they should share their projects and what they are learning or simply document their journey.

A non-existent networking game has also dented job seekers' prospects of landing their dream job since most jobs are not found on job boards but through people. Yet another blunder that job seekers make is inundating their resume with buzzwords.

""Hardworking, self-motivated team player with a passion for technology" Cool. So is everyone else. Instead of stuffing your resume with generic adjectives, focus on: What problems you've solved What tools you used What impact you made Let your work speak louder than the buzzwords."

Towards the end of his post, Nair said that another common mistake among job seekers is waiting for the "perfect job" while adding nobody is coming to save them.

"Start with whatever you have, however imperfect it is. The best opportunities come to those who are already in motion — not those waiting to be ready."