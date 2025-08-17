A Reddit post has sparked intense discussion online after a user shared what they described as “horrible experiences with Indian managers in the US.” The original post recounted being denied a raise with the justification: “At your age I was earning much less, you should be happy with what you’re getting.”

The user called the response insecure and toxic, saying it reflected a mindset that drags employees down rather than motivating them. “Instead of building people up, they drag everyone down with their bitterness and toxic mindset,” the post read, before asking others to share similar experiences.

The thread quickly gained traction, attracting numerous responses from others who claimed to have faced similar behaviour.

One user wrote, “Yes, my manager told me, ‘Be happy with what you’re getting offered. Anyways you are not going to buy a house here, right?’ This is coming from someone who already owns a huge house and has kids at Stanford.”

Another commenter shared, “Dealt with such NRIs all the time. If you are older, they’ll tell you ‘you’re very senior and expected to perform at that level’ — all while paying you a junior salary. This mentality comes from gaming the immigration system in the first place.”

A third recalled an uncomfortable interview: “An Indian manager once told me my answer was the worst he had ever heard and asked me to think of a better one. I refused, stood by my answer, and declined his job offer later. He kept calling me even after I walked away.”

Some responses went beyond personal anecdotes, attributing the behavior to deeper cultural roots. One user argued that the problem lies in a “scarcity mindset” shaped by India’s colonial and post-colonial history. “The scarcity mindset makes people see the world as a zero-sum game. Instead of focusing on what they can contribute and trusting they’ll be compensated, managers cling to insecurity because they grew up in a system that wasn’t meritocratic,” the comment read.

While many agreed with the criticism, some pointed out that toxic management styles are not exclusive to any one community or culture. Nonetheless, the thread struck a chord with netizens, highlighting frustrations with workplace hierarchies and cultural baggage in corporate environments abroad.